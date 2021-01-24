UK students create 3D printed coral structures that can rebuild damaged reefs around the world | UK News

Students at the University of Exeter have developed an environmentally friendly technique that can help rebuild coral reefs.

The project, called CalcifEXE, uses genetically modified bacteria to make calcium carbonate, which can then be shaped into coral “backbones” using a 3D printer.

Scientists hope they can then attach live corals to the backbones, before placing them in the ocean to grow new reefs.

“It would be nice to think it would become a new weapon in the fight against climate change,” Dr. Mark Hewlett, the student supervisor, told Sky News.

Image:

Using genetically modified bacteria to make calcium carbonate produces no emissions, scientists say



The production of high quality calcium carbonate usually requires extreme temperatures and results in high carbon emissions.

But the team-based method does not produce emissions – it instead removes carbon from the air and encloses it in new composition.

“Our project is absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere to produce calcium carbonate,” said Ariane Goudie, a third year studying physics.

More from Sky Ocean Rescue

“It’s a negative carbon alternative, carbon negative to current limestone mining practices.”

Climate change is having a devastating impact on coral reefs around the world.

Rising sea temperatures have led to the acidification of the ocean, which in turn has resulted in a process known as coral bleaching.

This sees the rocks under the white color and eventually die, as they expel the algae that give them their color.

Image:

Natural coral healing is still the ultimate goal



“Restoring these reefs is really important,” Dr Tim Gordon, a marine biologist at the University of Exeter, told Sky News.

“One hundred million people around the world rely on coral reefs every day for their livelihood.

“People need reefs to feed them, they need to generate income, they create a huge amount of jobs, they protect their homes from tropical storms.

“So if we lose reefs as well as be an ecological nightmare, it will become a humanitarian nightmare.”

Subscribe to the Daily podcast at Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

But scientists warn that gum restoration is only a temporary solution and that natural coral recovery is still the ultimate goal.

“We can not allow any success of this project to distract us from the real problem,” said Dr Sara Fowell, a research scientist at the National Center for Oceanography.

“We can not forget that we need to address climate change. He really is the biggest enemy of coral reef.”

The team in Exeter was recently awarded a gold medal in the prestigious International Genetic Engineering Machinery Foundation (iGEM) competition for their project.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



December 2020: Reef was restored using the IVF technique



Although coral restoration is his main goal, students say he has “endless possibilities” given the spread of calcium carbonate in industry.

“It is used to whiten paper and increase the brightness of colors in eyeshadow, fights heartburn and digestion in the form of tablets and can be found in your toothpaste as a cleanser,” said Eloise Martin, a fourth year physics studies

“3D printing of limestone using bacteria paves the way; from medical to environmental applications, it can revolutionize the way customized products are created.”