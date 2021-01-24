International
Chinese miners retreated to the surface 2 weeks after the underground explosion
HONG KONG Two weeks after an explosion left a group of miners trapped 2,000 meters underground in China’s eastern Chinese province of Shandong, at least 11 were found alive and rose to the surface Sunday, a shining spot in a grueling rescue effort.
The first surviving miner was brought to the surface around 11:13 a.m. Sunday, according to officials in Yantai, a town near the small town where the mine is located. Rescue personnel applauded as he was brought to the surface, according to video broadcast by Xinhua, the state news agency. The miner, wearing a green coat and eyes wrapped in black cloth, was picked up in an ambulance and immediately rushed to a hospital.
He was extremely weak, Yantai city government said in an official social media account.
In the afternoon, rescue teams continued to bring the miners to the surface in groups of two or three. Subsequent groups also wore eye protection for protection after such a long period without sunlight, but appeared to be in better health than the first rescued miner and were able to walk with assistance.
China has some of the most dangerous mines in the world, and while experts say conditions have improved in recent years, disasters are still common. Coal mines, with harmful and explosive gases, are more deadly. At least 16 people were killed in a coal mine in southwest China in September and 23 others were killed in a coal mine in the same city, Chongqing, in December.
In contrast, gold mining is generally safer but not without risks.
The Jan. 10 blast at the Hushan gold mine near Yantai trapped 22 miners. On January 17, rescue workers were able to make contact through a narrow, perforated channel. A note sent by the miners said 11 were trapped in one section, one in the other and 10 were missing. Four were injured and all were suffering from fatigue in wet and smoky tunnels.
I hope salvation will not stop, they write. We have hope, thank you!
Wednesday, one of the miners died of head injuries stable in the blast, state news media reported.
In addition to some boring holes to supply supplies and search for missing miners, rescue crews have begun drilling a shaft to rescue survivors. Work on the main rescue axis was expected to take at least 15 days due to thousands of rubble blocking the road, officials said on Thursday.
But on Sunday, officials said work on the lifeline had progressed much faster than expected.
The first miner to be rescued Sunday was in a separate tunnel from 10 others known to still be alive underground. This main group has been receiving food, water, medicine, clothing and other supplies through wells.
