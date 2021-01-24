New mutants: Covid variants of concern to health officials worldwide | Medical research

In December, the UK reported a Covid-19 disturbance variant, commonly referred to as variant B117, which appeared to be more transmissible. Since then, scientists have proven that B117 is somewhere between 50% to 70% more transmissible than other variants. If more people are getting sick, there is more pressure on health systems and in the UK health services are so overloaded, a nationwide blockade has been implemented.

While many scientists say B117 no longer looks deadly, researchers in UK governments Advisory Group on New Virus and New Outbreaks found that it could increase the death rate by 30% to 40%, although their sample size was small and they said more research was needed. With B117 now discovered in more than 50 countries, understanding the variant is urgent.

But other variants of concern have also been identified, including in California, South Africa and Brazil.

So what exactly is a variant, and how many are they? And why do some variants bother you more than others?

An associate professor with the University of New South Wales, Stuart Turville, who works with the Kirby Institutes immunovirology and pathogenesis program, says that although many people have referred to some of these variants as new strains of the virus, it is more accurate to say that the type of virus that causes Covid-19, known as SARS-CoV-2, has thousands of variants, which can also be described as subtypes, isolates or backgrounds.

However, some of these variants have more variations in their genetic instructions, known as genomes, than others. Turville says the Covid-19 genome has about 30,000 base pairs. Base pairs are molecules in opposite strands of virus genetic material, which form chemical bonds with each other. These chemical bonds act as scales on a scale and help hold the fibers.

In the context of the variant identified in the UK [B117], there are about 24 differences between those 30,000, so if you look at it in the context of the entire virus genome, it’s not a big difference from what it was in the beginning in 2020, Turville says. Yet this is still a higher amount of change than usual; other variants have only one or two changes, also called mutations, in the genome.

The variant identified in South Africa, referred to as B1351, also has an extremely high number of mutations, including some of those seen in B117. Again, there is no evidence to suggest that this variant increases the severity of the disease, but it has become the dominant variant in Zambia and is therefore likely to be more contagious, although investigations are ongoing.

There were thousands of different variants, he told the Turville Guardian Australia.

One of the things virologists and molecular virologists say is that it is easier to break something than to turn it into something bigger, better, and faster. There are many variants of viruses out there that have come and gone. If you remove a key element, it breaks down and is actually a very fragile virus.

The main mutants we are talking about are those that survive change and continue. They are the ones that are starting to grow a lot of variants in the past, and that is what we are currently seeing in the UK and elsewhere.

Another variant of the concern, known as P1 or B1128, was first discovered in January to travelers arriving in Japan from Brazil. It shares some of the same mutations as B1351, and in general there are more than 20 changes, deletions, mutations and insertions in his genome. A report by Brazilian researchers said it is potentially associated with an increased transmission or propensity for re-infection of individuals.

In other words, there is some concern that it may evade the antibody response in people with existing immunity to the virus, but much more needs to be done to prove this. But given the researchers said P1 appears to be associated with a rapid increase in cases in countries where the previous attack rate is thought to be very high, it is essential to investigate quickly if there is an increased rate of re-infection in individuals previously exposed.

Then, on January 17, the California Department of Public Health in the U.S. unveiled a variant known as L452R increasingly being identified by genomic ranking in many counties across the state. However, the department said in a statement: It’s too soon to know if this variant will spread faster than others.

The fact that this variant was identified in several major outbreaks in our county is a red flag and should be further investigated, said Santa Clara County health officer Dr Sara Cody.

Australian health officials are concerned that variants currently wreaking havoc in the UK, South Africa and Brazil could result from hotel quarantine, where returning travelers are required to isolate for 14 days and undergo testing.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said if anyone tested positive for the variants, they would have to undergo another 14 days of isolation before being released, out of 10 days for people diagnosed with more variants. a little disturbing.

There are several theories as to why some variants managed to get caught while others died, Turville said.

In terms of the variants identified in Brazil and the UK and how they have emerged, there is evidence that people infected with the virus over time accumulate more changes in the virus.

People who are impaired by immunity, such as those who have cancer, are infected for longer as their bodies cannot fight the virus so quickly. The theory is that this gives the virus an environment to last and develop mutations, before being transmitted to anyone else.

But Turville said that in places where Covid-19 is out of control, the large number of infected people makes it more likely that there will be a rare event that leads to an outbreak of changes in the virus that you would not otherwise see.

It could fall into the fact that in really severely affected areas, there is more chance of a rare virological event, he said. Turville and other researchers hope to learn more about these variants in the work they are doing in the Kirby Institutes control laboratory, a high-security laboratory that takes virus swabs from international travelers to Australia’s hotel quarantine system.

Turville then uses these swabs to increase the virus. Every time someone enters the lab, they dress in multiple layers of clothing covered by full personal protective equipment, including respirator masks, rubber boots, and overalls over the top. Turville walks through a series of negative pressure chambers before entering the control lab, which he can only work on for short periods of time to avoid overheating.

We get quarantines coming out of quarantine for all the new virus odors seen there, then we grow them and have to see how they are behaving in the lab. This helps us learn if someone who had an antibody response after becoming infected with another variant in March will display a response similar to one of the newer variants.

Turville said the good news was that although some of the new variants may elicit an antibody response or a vaccine response, none to date can completely evade the immune response.

To date, we have not seen a single mutant of the virus with complete immune evasion that would make a vaccine useless, he said.