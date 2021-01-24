International
A new conspiracy theory crashed MH370 over Vietnam?
PETALING JAYA: Almost seven years after Flight MH370 disappeared without a trace, a new explosive theory has emerged that it was thrown into the sky by a modern weapon.
In a startling interview with the Sun of London, investigative journalist Florence de Changy claims that the plane that disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, crashed from a fighter jet, missile or a new laser-guided weapon system was tested in the region at the time.
She does not know if it was an accident or a planned attack.
Official accounts have concluded that the Boeing-777 made a turn of less than an hour on its scheduled flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, before crashing somewhere in the southern Indian Ocean.
But Florence claims it stayed on course and was shot over the Gulf of Thailand, near Vietnam.
The author of The Disappearing Act: The Impossible Case Of MH370 focuses her theory on what she claims to be the conversation between the crew and others before the plane disappeared.
Florence claims that an intelligence source had told her that MH370 was approached by two American planes between 1.21 and 2.25 in the morning. It does not, however, explain what American planes were doing over Thai or Vietnamese airspace.
She said another plane nearby made radio contact with MH370 at 1.30am. There was no sign of panic from her crew.
When air traffic control in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, contacted, the aircraft crew announced it would land.
At 2.37am, they told Kuala Lumpur control: The plane is landing at (incomprehensible). Two seconds later, Kuala Lumpur replied: Say it again. Say it again about Malaysia 370.
The Kuala Lumpur controller shared the location of the planes off the coast of Vietnam, near Da Nang.
Florence writes in her book: Unfortunately, the transcription of that conversation stops there.
By 2.43am, the plane issued a May message saying the cabin was being dismantled and they needed to make an emergency landing. This message, according to The Sun report, can still be heard on a Taiwanese website.
However, official investigations do not mention such conversations. The last message from the cabin for Malaysian air control was: Good, good night. It was made at 1.19 in the morning.
The plane went off the radar at 2.22am, over the Andaman Sea after making a turn. A suitable MH370 description aircraft was tracked flying over Butterworth before the aircraft disappeared.
Florence, however, believes the official version of events was a diversionary operation and the largest coverage in recent times to hide the fact that the plane was carrying illegal cargo uncontrolled before being thrown aboard.
It again raises the decomposed theory of mangosteens aboard aircraft.
While officials have made it clear that mangosteens do not cause outbreaks, Florence claims the 4.5 tonnes of fruit on board could have been something else.
She said: Mangosteens made no sense. It was not the right season; it was a very funny one. Then I found fresh mangosteen on every MH370 flight for the following month.
The largest hub for illegal trade between Africa and China is Kuala Lumpur Airport. So mangosteens can be the cover for all sorts of things, including rhino horns or elephant tusks.
Even more bizarre, she says, was 2.5 tons of small electrical items from Motorola in manifest lithium ion batteries, handheld radio accessories and chargers.
Florence said: It was supposed to be small things, not too valuable, not too heavy. The official report said that this charge was not irradiated with X-ray.
This is a very big problem. The head of one of the largest cargo airlines in the world said he had never in his life accepted cargo on a plane that had not been X-irradiated. The reason given was that it was too heavy. How can they be voluminous and charged?
Florence’s theory is that the mysterious cargo may have been the reason why the plane was forced to make an emergency landing. She described a cargo seizure operation with the aim of forcing the plane to make a landing, seize whatever cargo it was and let it fly again.
She added: If you are surrounded by military aircraft, you must follow orders. But if it is simply a radio order, it is lawful to refuse. No one would notice a slight delay in Beijing. But the captain would have to follow orders to make an unplanned landing.
Florence claimed the plane continued to fly for another 80 minutes, until 2.40am. A new system of laser weapons was being tested at the time. The crash may have been a mistake or a last chance to stop the special cargo of aircraft falling into the wrong hands.
Only military or intelligence sources can provide this kind of detail. The power of my book is in the time and set of data proving a catastrophe around 2.45am in northern Vietnam, she said
