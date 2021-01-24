Letters: Covid and NHS, LTN and trees versus housing

We need you to stay home and save lives

Siobhan Harrington, CEO, Whitington Health NHS Trust, writes:

I am writing to give your readers the latest information about how Covid-19 is affecting the Whitington Health NHS Trust, as I have tried to do throughout the pandemic.

Like the rest of the NHS across London, Whitington Health is experiencing real pressure as a result of a rapid increase in Covid positive patients. Once again it is heartbreaking to see that while my colleagues work so hard, many of you have been in touch to ask how you can help us. For them and for all I say the most important thing we can all do is follow national blocking rules: stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

I want to thank my diligent and dedicated colleagues as they continue to provide safe, effective and compassionate care in the most difficult conditions. To help support them, we are asking you to donate what you can afford in order to support our staff during this difficult time. Even if just enough for a cup of coffee, your support will mean a lot to them as they work so hard for all of our behaviors.

At the end of last month we had to make the difficult decision to temporarily stop performing non-emergency adult services to free up staff and space in our wards to treat patients seeking urgent, critical or Covid-19 care.

I feel extremely sorry for anyone whose treatment has deteriorated as a result.

I am very aware of the impact this decision will have on those who are waiting and can assure you that the decision was not taken lightly or until all other possibilities were exhausted.

Lastly, I want to assure you that if you need urgent health advice or treatment you should not delay getting help.

Your pharmacy, GP, NHS111 and our hospital A&E department remain open and safe to use and if you need help with something urgent but non-life threatening NHS 111 can now reserve time in the department of A&E for those who need them. Please use NHS resources responsibly at this busy time.

Thank you

Yvonne M, Sheila and Bernie G write to Bingfield Primary Care Center:

I would like to thank all the medical care staff and volunteer team who showed kindness to me when I had done my Covid-19 vaccines recently.

Two friends living in Archway asked me to add their thanks because they received the same kindness and efficient care I had experienced.

With all the best wishes and thank you all. Stay safe.

More support is needed

Devon Osborne, Islington Green Party, writes:

I think we are all concerned about the massive problems that are hitting our hospitals. I stand with fear and gratitude to all who work at Whitington.

The government continues to remind us how important it is for everyone to minimize contact and protect the NHS. For this to really work, the government must provide financial support for all those who need to be self-isolated.

As someone who came out positive about Covid-19 just before Christmas, completing the test and trail was not only difficult because the process is physically painful when he is sick, but also mentally exhausting.

Knowing that, to do the right thing, I would have to punish both my friends and my co-workers with 14 days out of work or pay was a guilt-filled nightmare.

But I completed the test and tracking with all the responsibility needed to end this, even mentioning people I had met outside with social distance.

I have been fortunate to work in an environment that puts the safety of our clients before profit. This has taken its financial toll and knowing that I would be responsible for closing our doors, the lost salary of my colleagues, managers and friends at home, meant that this was extremely stressful.

I was eligible for a one-time 500 scholarship from the Islington Council (you must be on a universal loan or be considered low-income at your council’s discretion) and was not only grateful to receive it, but also for the process without pain to apply. My colleagues and housemates received no help at all.

For those who are at sea with a negative or asymptomatic test, with bills to pay and no money coming in, isolation is not the choice everyone can afford to make and the government should help financially many who are drowning in it.

Therefore, I call on the government to extend support to all those who are told to isolate, not just those with universal credit, and not to have to cross circles to get the help they need.

This is not only right for those affected people, but will also help reduce transmission, reduce the negative consequences of mental health, and reduce the pressure on the NHS.

It was a complete mess

Richard Smith, Highbury Hill, Islington, writes:

The latest low-traffic neighborhood scheme in Islington went into effect in Highbury West on Monday (January 11th).

It was a complete mess. Road-familiar drivers, many of them area residents, navigated near small, dark and poorly positioned signs, unaware that implementation had begun.

Council officials stood out from their absence, moving away from it.

It was left to people living and working nearby to explain what was going on with confused, stranded and reversible drivers.

Traditionally quiet streets were filled with cars circulating with increasing frustration as they tried to escape from enclosed areas.

Neither the Islingtons employees themselves seemed to have any clues as their trucks passed through the entrance signs.

Even if you support the concept of low-traffic neighborhoods, enforcement mismanagement takes your breath away.

It leaves one wondering if the whole scheme is similarly misunderstood.

Protecting our trees

Eilidh Murray, Canonbury, full address supplied, wrote to the Islington Council:

The Dixon Clark Court (DCC) consultation was published, as you know, during the sad days of the Highbury Corner redevelopment, where there was a great deal of publicity, overshadowing all other proposed work in the area.

You may not be aware that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), a document that analyzes all the environmental consequences of the entire Highbury Corner restructuring, including its immediate enclosures, does not refer at all to the removal of DCC trees. What is the purpose of an EIA? This key point should have been commented on with a strong recommendation to leave the trees standing for their contribution to the whole area – an area which has now lost nearly 20 trees as part of the redevelopment of the roundabouts and is a space of green much reduced.

You should know that the two petitions regarding the trees are gathering massive support; he in connection with a tree preservation order for all 40,000 Islington trees and not just one percent has over 600 signatures and Save the DCC petitions petition nearly 3,500 and both are growing.

Trees matter to people.

It’s time to re-consult this environmentally damaging scheme; many things have changed since the first fairly shady consultation, no less than the council has rightly declared a climate emergency and we have all understood the value of nature as an essential way to cope with Covid.

Do not shelter or shelter trees and its trees. Be bold, be an environmental ethics leader, and review. To paraphrase the late Conor McHugh, the founder and inspirer behind this campaign, your legacy is at stake.