Drug raid in the Philippines leaves 12 people dead

MANILA, Philippines – Security forces killed 12 people during a drug search in the southern Philippines on Saturday, officials said. It was the bloodiest episode in years in President Rodrigo Duterte’s fight against narcotics.
A police officer was also killed in the gun battle, which took place in Sultan Kudarat, a small town in Maguindanao province. Two other officers were injured, officials said.
Members of the national police, accompanied by the Philippine Marine, had tried to serve a pre-dawn order at a residential complex linked to Pendatun Adsis Talusan, a former village head who was suspected of involvement in the illegal drug trade, officials said.
“We were supposed to serve with the search warrant, but upon arrival in the area the suspects fired on the operatives,” said Major Esmael Madin of the Philippine National Police.
The ensuing clash lasted for hours and the villagers, frightened by the gunfire, were sent to safety. Officials said Talusan was among those killed.
It was by far the bloodiest drug raid carried out by Philippine police since 2017, when a mayor, also in the south, was killed along with his wife and a dozen supporters. Duterte had accused the mayor of involvement in the drug trade.
According to police, nearly 8,000 people have been killed since Duterte began his drug war after taking office in 2016. Police say most of those suspects were killed by self-defense officers, but rights groups say officers have committed at routine extrajudicial killings
Last month, the International Criminal Court in The Hague said there was “a reasonable basis” for believing that Philippine security forces had committed crimes against humanity during the drug war. He said he would decide in the coming months whether to conduct a full investigation.
Duterte has pulled the Philippines out of the treaty that established the tribunal, but Philippine rights groups welcomed his preliminary report last month as a way to hold his government accountable. Two complaints accusing Duterte of murder have been filed in court.
Sponsor Content
reviews
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit