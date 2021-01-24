Drug raid in the Philippines leaves 12 people dead

MANILA, Philippines – Security forces killed 12 people during a drug search in the southern Philippines on Saturday, officials said. It was the bloodiest episode in years in President Rodrigo Duterte’s fight against narcotics.

A police officer was also killed in the gun battle, which took place in Sultan Kudarat, a small town in Maguindanao province. Two other officers were injured, officials said.

Members of the national police, accompanied by the Philippine Marine, had tried to serve a pre-dawn order at a residential complex linked to Pendatun Adsis Talusan, a former village head who was suspected of involvement in the illegal drug trade, officials said.

“We were supposed to serve with the search warrant, but upon arrival in the area the suspects fired on the operatives,” said Major Esmael Madin of the Philippine National Police.

The ensuing clash lasted for hours and the villagers, frightened by the gunfire, were sent to safety. Officials said Talusan was among those killed.

It was by far the bloodiest drug raid carried out by Philippine police since 2017, when a mayor, also in the south, was killed along with his wife and a dozen supporters. Duterte had accused the mayor of involvement in the drug trade.

According to police, nearly 8,000 people have been killed since Duterte began his drug war after taking office in 2016. Police say most of those suspects were killed by self-defense officers, but rights groups say officers have committed at routine extrajudicial killings

Last month, the International Criminal Court in The Hague said there was “a reasonable basis” for believing that Philippine security forces had committed crimes against humanity during the drug war. He said he would decide in the coming months whether to conduct a full investigation.

Duterte has pulled the Philippines out of the treaty that established the tribunal, but Philippine rights groups welcomed his preliminary report last month as a way to hold his government accountable. Two complaints accusing Duterte of murder have been filed in court.