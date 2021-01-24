International
‘Absolutely reckless’ border poll says Foster but 51% want to vote for Irish unity
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has said a border poll for a united Ireland would be absolutely reckless at this time.
A new poll has found that a majority of people in Northern Ireland would like to see a referendum on reunifying Ireland within the next five years.
Speaking at Skys Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the DUP leader said it was very disappointing to see several nationalist parties across the UK during a time of national crisis trying to seize the opportunity to talk about constitutional politics.
We all know how divisive a border survey would be, Ms. Foster said.
Ms. Foster said she was not against holding a conversation about a poll.
It’s not that I died against her, she said.
I can argue for the UK every day of the week because the arguments are rational, logical and they will win.
No one is suggesting, not even this poll is suggesting, that we would lose if there was a border survey. But it would be incredibly divisive. She said most people in Northern Ireland wanted politicians to settle down and deal with the pandemic.
We just went back to devolution three years after devolution in January last year and then came to the pandemic on Mars. Therefore we must continue with all the things that matter to everyone in their daily lives. This is what I am focused on and this is what everyone needs to focus on.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said tough talks should start sooner rather than later.
“This is a great story,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then.
“If you look at the polls in Scotland over time; the Brexit fact, the Covid fact and the change of attitudes in the North.
“I think it is absolutely clear now that the UK is coming to an end and there is a huge responsibility for us who want to see change to manage it, and for it in a way that is based on reconciliation and partnership.”
Voters in the North would like to see a referendum on a United Ireland sometime in the next five years, while voters in the UK believe Scotland is likely to become independent within the next decade, according to a series of polls.
The Sunday Times commissioned a series of polls across the UK’s appreciated attitude towards the Union.
The findings highlight some of the difficulties Boris Johnson and the UK government face as he struggles to keep the country together after his departure from the European Union.
In Northern Ireland, 47% still want to stay in the UK, with 42% in favor of a United Ireland and a significant 11% undecided.
However, when asked if they supported a referendum on a United Ireland within the next five years, 51% said yes compared to 44% who were against.
In Scotland, the poll found that 49% supported independence compared to 44% versus a margin of 52% to 48% if the undecided are excluded.
In Wales, where support for independence is traditionally weaker, 23% backed leaving the UK while 31% supported a referendum.
In all four nations, more voters expected Scotland to be out of the UK within 10 years than was thought to remain.
In England, the margin was 49% to 19%, in Northern Ireland it was 60% to 28%, in Wales 49% to 23% and in Scotland itself 49% to 30%.
With the crucial Scottish Parliament elections to come in May, the poll found its way to the SNP with 70% up seven points since the last election in 2016 while the Tories were down six points at 25%, with Labor with five points at 19% .
Panelbase surveyed 1,206 adult residents in Scotland between 19-22 January. YouGov surveyed 1,416 English adults between January 19 and 20 and 1,059 people in Wales aged 16 and over between January 18 and 21. Lucidtalk surveyed 2,392 people in Northern Ireland aged 16 and over between 15 and 18 January.
