The Political Financing Act takes the nap from all parties

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosas the signing of the Political Party Financing Act in action has been backed by the parties with the act expected to enter into force on 1 April.

Ramaphosa signed a Proclamation on the Commencement of the Political Party Financing Act, 2018 (Act no. 6 of 2018), which regulates public and private financing of political parties.

The Act sets out funds to provide the political parties represented in Parliament and the legislature with funds to undertake their work. He also demands that donations be disclosed by parties and donors to the South African Election Commission (IEC).

The Act prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, bodies of state or state-owned enterprises.

However, parties may receive funding from foreign entities for training, skills development or policy development. No member of a political party may receive a donation except for political party purposes, said Tyrone Seale, the president’s interim spokesman.

EFF national spokesman Vuyani Pambo said that although they welcomed the signing of the act in action, its signing was delayed.

We are not surprised that Mr. Ramaphosa took so long to sign what will undoubtedly promote transparency regarding cash flow, strengthening our democracy and society’s trust in its leaders.

It is a constitutional right to have information, so that there is transparency and accountability in government. Thus, we urge Ramaphosa to remove the stamp of the CR17 documents in accordance with and in the spirit in which he signed the Political Party Financing Act. As President of this country, Ramaphosa should lead by example and reveal his financiers immediately, Pambo said.

Narend Singh, head of the IFP in the National Assembly, said they welcomed the move by Ramaphosa because they had supported the act to encourage and promote transparency.

This will have an impact on how parties receive political party funding now because you may find that corporations and businesses are reluctant to reveal their names. It will slightly improve the position of our smaller parties because the ratio of the best cuts will improve in our favor, Singh said.

Wayne Thring, ACDP vice president, said they had always supported the revelations because even when NGOs asked political parties to disclose their sources of funding, they had been one of the few parties to reveal their funders.

Weve also advocated that there be a basis where there is an equalization of taxpayer money going to all political parties because for now it is for the majority parties to get most of the taxpayer money funding and smaller parties with it really fight, said Thring.

Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks said the signing of the act into action would be a welcome boost in the fight against the corruption festival that threatens the very structure of our nation.

The federation had long demanded that this act enter into force. Its start from 1 April is important as fundraising from political parties before the 2021 local government elections can then be held for consideration.

We hope that those disobedient politicians not only in the ANC, but also in some of the opposition parties, will abandon their shameless attempts to stop the act and send it back to Parliament to remove its anti-corruption, transparency clauses. and responsibility.

If anything, Parliament must develop the moral courage to enforce those clauses by holding the parties accountable for all donations and setting stricter limits on corporate donations, Parks said.

The non-profit organization My Vote Count labeled the signing of the act as a victory for transparency and accountability and a real historic step towards greater transparency and accountability in the country’s politics and democracy.

This law will substantially improve and deepen our ability to exercise our political rights from an informed position. For the first time in the history of our country, political parties will have to disclose the sources and amounts of private funds they receive and this will be available to the public, said my voting spokesperson, Sheilan Clarke.

Independent Sunday



