The mercenaries remain in Libya despite the deadline, calls for evacuation

The deadline for the departure of foreign mercenaries from Libya under an October ceasefire ended on Saturday as calls to speed up the process continue.

Under an October 23 agreement, Libya’s rival parties, namely the well-known UN Government on National Accord (GNA) in the Libyan capital Tripoli and the eastern-based Putchist General Khalifa Haftar, reached a permanent nationwide ceasefire in Geneva. of the month for the withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and a follow-up international group underlined their support for the ceasefire agreement on Saturday.

“The participants reiterated their full and continued commitment to the implementation of the October 23, 2020 ceasefire agreement as the deadline for the departure of all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya approaches,” the mission said in a statement.

They called on Libyan leaders to speed up the implementation of the ceasefire, including the “immediate repatriation of all foreign fighters and mercenaries”.

Co-Chairs of the International Monitoring Committee for the Libyan Security Working Group (SWG), represented by the African Union, France, Italy, Turkey, the United Kingdom and UNSMIL met on 20 January with the Joint Military Commission 5 + 5 (JMC).

The Co-Chairs urged the Libyan parties to take all necessary measures to expedite the implementation of the ceasefire, giving priority to the opening of the Coastal Road between Abu Grein and Sirte, as well as the immediate repatriation of all foreign fighters and mercenaries.

They also reiterated their commitment to facilitate the work of JMC 5 + 5 through enhanced cooperation and their continued support of the political process.

Mercenaries and foreign weapons have been poured into the country since Haftar launched its offensive, with Russia and the United Arab Emirates serving as the coup general’s main suppliers. According to the UN, there are currently 20,000 foreign forces and / or mercenaries left in Libya.

The Russian Wagner group, which is owned by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a figure close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is known as one of the main groups that sent mercenaries to fight in Libya.

In June, the United States African Command (AFRICOM) discovered that 2,000 Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group had acted alongside Haftar forces.

A UN report on Sudan released in January 2020 also said that many Arabs from the war-torn Darfur region were fighting as “individual mercenaries” alongside Libyan warring parties.

In July 2020, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed to foreign mercenaries as the root of the problems in Libya.

Political process

In recent months, there has been a storm of international efforts to end Libya’s nearly decade-long conflict.

On Saturday, delegates from the GNA and rival parliament in eastern Libya said they had reached an agreement to fill key state posts, including the governor of Libya’s central bank, the head of an anti-corruption watchdog and an election commission, in talks at the Moroccan resort. of Bouznika until 2 February.

Rival parties also agreed to form working groups on the candidacy process, which has long been a point of contention, the statement added.

Once finalized, the nominations will be presented to the representatives of both parties.

In separate talks earlier this week, Libyan envoys to UN-led talks in Egypt agreed to hold a constitutional referendum ahead of elections scheduled for later in the year. A new round of talks will be held in Egypt next month in which a “roadmap for the referendum and elections” will be set.

Oil-rich Libya plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and assassinated longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and divided the country between GNA and Haftars forces.

In the Libyan conflict, Russia, along with France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has backed Haftar against the legitimate Libyan government, backed by Turkey and Qatar.