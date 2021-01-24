Pro-Navalny Protest Photos: Wave of Anger Rolls across Russia





Moscow Russians gathered in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny in more than 100 cities on Saturday, the largest protests in the country since at least 2017. It was a wave of anger that rolled through 11 time zones of countries, ranging from port cities in the Pacific and moving through the streets of Siberia. The largest protests, which drew more than 10,000 people, were in Moscow, the capital, where riot police officers in camouflage, body armor and shiny black helmets used batons to try to clear the crowds. More than 3,000 people were arrested across the country, an activist group said. Many who joined the protests, which were unauthorized, appeared unhindered by the threat of jail time as they chanted slogans against President Vladimir V. Putin. But the protests are unlikely to push the Kremlin to change course. State news media condemned them as a wave of aggression, and law enforcement officials vowed to prosecute anyone who had attacked police.

The question is whether more protests will follow and whether more Russians, frustrated by stagnant incomes and official corruption after two decades of Mr Putin’s rule, will join Mr Navalnys’ movement. By Saturday evening, his supporters had already pledged to hold more rallies next weekend. If Putin thinks the scariest things are behind him, he is wrong very badly and fundamentally, said Leonid Volkov, a senior aide to Mr. Navalny.

Above him, riot police arrested a man in Pushkin Square in central Moscow. The demonstrators seemed to be more brazen than in previous years. Below, demonstrators holding banners that read: Do not be afraid. Do not be silent and One for all and all for one under a statue of Alexander Pushkin, Russia’s most famous poet.

Riot police repeatedly charged the crowd, waving sticks. In Moscow alone, more than 1,200 people were arrested, according to the activist group OVD-Info, which counts the arrests.

Some people sought shelter in surrounding cafes, shops and subway stations. Police officers took several people into custody as they let most go, in a seemingly arbitrary manner.

However, some of the protesters did not shy away from confronting the police. When officers charged, some people objected, sometimes throwing items.

The call to protest went viral on social media, particularly on TikTok, a short video app that is loved by children and teens. But the protesters represented a cross-section of generations.

Authorities blocked most of the mobile internet connection around the protests, but images of detentions and confrontations between protesters and police officers were still widely seen.

As has been the case in past protests, the emergence of state forces was predominant. Polls suggest Mr Putin’s approval ratings are falling and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking any risks.

