UK expands vaccinations; 6 million shots fired

LONDON – Britain is expanding a coronavirus vaccination program that has seen nearly 6 million people receive the first dose of two doses – even as the country’s pandemic death toll approaches 100,000.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that three-quarters of seniors in the UK have been vaccinated. He said three-quarters of residents of nursing homes also had their first stroke. Nearly 5.9 million doses of vaccine were administered by Saturday.

Health officials aim to vaccinate 15 million people, all over the age of 70, by February 15.





Britain’s vaccination campaign is a rare success in a country with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe. The UK has recorded 97,329 deaths among people who tested positive.

Another 1,348 deaths were reported on Saturday and the UK was set to become the fifth country in the world to record 100,000 COVID-19 deaths within days.

__

VIRUS USE:

– Pandemic stress puts medical workers at high risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse

– A year after the virus was blocked, Wuhan’s dissident is more isolated than ever

– British doctors call for review of 12-week government gap between vaccine doses

– The entire athletics department at the University of Michigan is on hiatus after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

___

Follow all AP pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus- vaccine AND https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT:

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – New Zealand has reported its first case of coronavirus outside a quarantine center in more than two months, although there was no immediate evidence that the virus is spreading in the community.

Chief Health Officer Ashley Bloomfield said Sunday the case was of a 56-year-old woman who recently returned from Europe. Like other returning travelers, she spent 14 days in quarantine and twice tested negative before returning home on January 13th. Later she developed symptoms and came out positive.

He said health officials will conduct genome testing but are working on the assumption that the case is a more transmissible variant of the virus. He said they are investigating to see if it is possible she caught the disease from another returning passenger staying in the same quarantine facility.

New Zealand has eliminated the transmission of the virus to the community, at least for now. Bloomfield said officials are pushing for efforts to track and test contacts and hope to have more information about the case in the coming days.

___

Beijing – A Chinese city has completed 2,600 temporary treatment rooms as the north of the country battles new groups of coronavirus.

The single-occupancy rooms in Nangong city in Hebei province just outside Beijing are each equipped with their own heaters, toilets, showers and other appliances, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Special attention has been paid to Hebei because of its proximity to the capital and the province has blocked large areas to prevent further spread of the virus. The capital of Shijiazhung province and Xingtai city, which includes Nangong, are mostly sealed. Community isolation and large-scale testing have also been implemented.

The National Health Commission reported 19 additional cases in Hebei on Sunday. The northeastern province of Heilongjiang reported 29 more cases, partly linked to an explosion at a meat processing plant. Beijing, where about 2 million people have been ordered to undergo new tests, reported two new confirmed cases.

China currently has 1,800 people being treated for COVID-19.

___

SEATTLE – Washington and Oregon are now confirming additional cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 in the Pacific Northwest.

The Washington Department of Health announced Saturday that variant B.1.1.7, which first appeared in the UK last September, has been confirmed by DNA sequences on two occasions in Snohomish County. These are the first confirmed cases in Washington.

The Oregon Health Authority confirmed a second case, in someone from Yamhill County, a week after the first case was discovered in Multnomah County.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no conclusive evidence that it is more severe than other types of the virus.

___

New York – New York will send more vaccination preparation kits to older home complexes and churches in a bid to ensure fairness in vaccine distributions, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Packages include syringes, vials, room dividers, privacy curtains, cleaning equipment, personal protective equipment and other items. They also include instructions on how to set up a vaccination site.

New York placed the first equipment last week in five New York City Housing Authority seniors’ complexes and eight churches and cultural centers where nearly 4,200 people qualified to receive the vaccine were vaccinated, Cuomo said.

The kits are now being sent to four additional nursing homes in New York and eight other churches across the country, with plans to vaccinate 3,000 more people in those locations by Tuesday. Locations in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Nassau County, Suffolk County, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and Buffalo will receive kits.

The packages are part of an effort to secure vaccinations in Black, Latino and other communities where COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact, the governor said.

Also Saturday, the governor’s office reported another 144 deaths nationwide from the coronavirus. More than 8,800 people were hospitalized, a drop of 44 compared to Friday’s data.

___

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal appellate court has denied a Southern California church’s request to overturn state coronavirus restrictions that ban indoor worship services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sacramento Bee says Friday’s ruling by the 9th District Court of Appeal in the U.S. leaves the door open for addressing the boundaries of Gavin Newsom’s administration to attend church if a California county is at a less restricted level COVID-19.

A three-judge panel ruled against Chula Vista South Bay Pentecostal Church over public health orders restricting the holding of religious services inside while virus case rates and hospitalizations remain high.

Currently in California, indoor worship services are banned in all purple counties – those thought to be at high risk of coronavirus transmission. This layer constitutes the vast majority of the state.

___

SANTA FE, NM – New Mexico on Saturday reported another 859 cases of COVID-19 and another 38 deaths.

This increases the state pandemic to 168,579 cases and 3,115 deaths.

Bernalillo County had the most additional cases with 184, followed by 83 in San Juan County, 74 in Dona Ana County and 53 in McKinley County.

Most of the extra deaths involved young elderly Mexicans, but they also involved some people in their 20s and 30s. The number of infections is thought to be much higher than reported because many people have not been tested

___

RIO DE JANEIRO – The governor of the Brazilian state of Amazonas has announced tough new blocking measures to combat an increase in COVID-19 cases that have overloaded local hospitals.

Gov. Wilson Lima said Saturday that as of Monday, 4 million people in the state can only go out for essential activities such as buying food or seeking medical care.

Hospitals in the state capital of Manaus have been strained amid reports that a new variant of the novel coronavirus is more contagious and the state has seen a shortage of oxygen supplies. The state secretary of health says 584 people are on a waiting list for hospital beds, 101 of them seeking intensive therapy.

“People need to understand that we need to take tough measures to save as many lives as possible,” Lima said in a statement posted on social media.

___

HELSINKI – Norway says its capital, Oslo, and nine municipalities have been placed under strict restrictions to curb the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus first discovered in Britain.

The Norwegian government said shopping malls and other non-essential stores in those regions closed at noon on Saturday and would remain closed until at least January 31st.

In addition, organized sports activities were banned, schools were ordered to rely more and more on distance learning, and families were asked not to invite home visitors to those areas.

Norwegian health officials say the Scandinavian country of 5.4 million has so far identified 55 cases of the virus variant which has spread widely in Britain.

Neighboring Sweden, where the coronavirus outbreak is significantly worse than in Norway, said late Saturday that it was planning to launch a temporary ban on entry from Norway due to the new variant.

___

LAS VEGAS – Federal prosecutors have charged a Nevada man with fraud for receiving about $ 2 million in federal coronavirus aid to small businesses to buy luxury vehicles and buildings in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nevada accused Jorge Abramovs of bank fraud as he allegedly applied for funding at at least seven banks between April and June 2020.

The complaint said a financial analysis determined that Abramovs spent the money on luxury personal items, including a Bentley Continental GT Convertible 2020 for more than $ 260,000 and a Tesla Model 3 2020 for about $ 55,000.

Abramovs was ordered remanded in custody on Friday during a hearing. A defense attorney assigned to represent the Abramovs did not immediately respond to an email request from The Associated Press for comment.

___

CHICAGO – Certain restaurants and bars across Chicago and the Cook County suburbs have opened their doors to customers for the first time since late October after receiving approval Saturday from Illinois health officials.

With the city and county moving to Tier I of the state coronavirus mitigation plan, restaurants and food-serving bars can accommodate customers indoors at 25% capacity or 25 people per room, whichever is less.

The tables will be limited to no more than four people indoors or six people outdoors, and the tables should be placed 6 feet apart. Domestic service will be limited to a maximum of two hours and bars and restaurants must be closed by 11:00

___

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden vowed in his inaugural level speech to the American people and the message from his first three days in office has been nothing but grim and grim.

He has created a bleak picture of the near future of the country dealing with the coronavirus, warning Americans that it will take months, not weeks, to reorient a nation facing a historic convergence of crises.

Terrible language is meant as a call to action, but it is also a deliberate attempt to soften expectations. The US is trying to open its vaccination program, with issues of slow production and distribution.

The US leads the world with 24.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 415,000 deaths.