Top International AP News at 6:37 am EST





Axios Focus group: Former Trump voters say he should never hold office again “Relief” is the main emotion that some voters who supported Donald Trump said they felt while watching President Biden ‘s oath, followed by “hope.” Why it matters: For voters in the bubble between parties, this moment is less about the excitement about Biden or liberal politics than the exhaustion and disgust with Trump and a desire for national healing. Most said Trump should never be banned from holding office again. Support safe, smart and reasonable journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. These were the biggest acquisitions by our first Engagious / Schlesinger voter focus groups on governance in the Biden era. * The two January 21 sessions included 13 women and men who voted for Trump in 2016 but Biden in 2020, from a mix of the most competitive pace states, * While focus groups are not statistically significant examples like polls, the responses show how some voters in crucial states are thinking and talking about national priorities, expectations for Biden and Trump’s future. By numbers: Ten out of 13 said their vote was more anti-Trump than pro-Biden, and nine said Trump should be stopped from holding office again. * Eight support Trump’s accusation, but only one would accuse him of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. * No one believes the election was stolen by Trump. Between the lines: Coronavirus was not the reason they turned more against Trump. * Ten had set their minds before last March; some had buyer remorse almost immediately after the 2016 election. * Instead of a turning point, voters cited his moral failures, arming social media, acting unprecedented, harassing, firing Cabinet members for sports, antagonizing racial and partisan divisions in society and the separation of children and parents on the border with Mexico. * Some felt cheated as they thought he was a wise businessman who could do things that career politicians had not done. * “I was so good,” said one voter, Matt S. of Georgia. “Joe Bidens’s main value was to save them for another four years of Donald Trump,” said Engagious President Rich Thau, who moderated the focus groups. next: Each focus group member said he wanted the unity Biden made in his speech. The most important things he can do, they said, are put the virus under control, make the vaccine accessible and heal national divisions. “Biden said a lot of the ‘calming’ things that needed to be said,” said Kristi H. of Texas. * “It was so nice to see everyone in masks,” said Lawrence G. of Florida about optics in oath. you see people, maybe, taking it seriously. “Details: All 13 want the $ 1,400 stimulus checks Biden is urging Congress to pass. I have friends and family who need that money,” said Jennifer C. of Texas. . * Everyone wants Biden to embrace a moderate rather than liberal path. * Most favor the return of the US to the Paris climate deal, but they split over a federal minimum wage of $ 15 an hour and the revocation of the so-called ban on Trump’s Muslim travels. * The most expressed excitement or optimism about Vice President Kamala Harris. * Some Concerns Biden is too old, too far-fetched, or could hurt the economy by spending too much or raising taxes. smart: These voters are not writing the entire Republican Party about enabling Trump. Most said they would make voting decisions on a case-by-case basis. * “Trump does not represent the entire Republican Party,” said Matthew S. of North Carolina. “In general, the Republican Party, made up of people who are trying. They make mistakes just as Democrats make mistakes.” Get smarter, faster by reading news CEOs, top entrepreneurs and politicians. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos