Czech trainers teach dogs to smell COVID

Credit: Pixabay / CC0 Public Domain



At a dog training center built inside a transport container located in a mountain village Czech, Renda, Cap and Laky are being put to the test.





They smell six containers, each containing a piece of fragrant cloth from COVID-19 patients, negative donors or fake samples.

“Good boy!” exclaims Lenka Vlachova, a trainer working in the Prague Fire Brigade, while jagdterrier Renda sits by a champion, wagging his tail.

The team of dog trainers is working on their time and reports a 95 percent success rate in detecting COVID-19 in human fragrance samples.

“The study was created to verify the ability of dogs to detect COVID-19 and to generate a method that enables the use of trained dogs in fighting the pandemic,” project chief Gustav Hotovy told AFP.

“The method should work with other diseases as well, even more deadly than COVID-19,” Hotovy said.

“In the end, we should be able to detect a large number of people within a very short time with a trained dog,” he said, speaking in the snowy village of Kliny near the German border.

Vlachova told AFP the first study confirming that dogs are able to detect tissue attacked by a virus was conducted in the United States about a decade ago.

“The virus alters human tissues, affecting the signature of a person’s scent,” she said.

Hotovy, a retired cynologist whose team began training dogs last August, said the firm changes “so much that it is immediately recognizable to dogs”.

100 percent accuracy?

The samples used are obtained simply by rubbing a cotton ball into the patient’s skin.

The team should then ensure that the sample is virus-free to prevent the dogs from the disease.

Using the same sampling method, a Finnish team has used dogs for testing at Helsinki Airport, reporting that its dogs can detect the virus with near 100 percent accuracy.

Vlachova said the Czechs would like to work together with the Finns or with French and German teams working on similar projects.

Unlike their Western counterparts, the Czech team works in its spare time and relies on the meager financial means provided by a local dog food producer.

‘Looking for Wally’

Cynologist Katerina Jancarikova said the tissue affected by the virus constituted “only a small fragment in the overall aroma, part of the dog puzzle”.

“Likes how to look for Wally,” she said, referring to popular children’s books in which a small character with red and white stripes should be found in pictures of a large crowd.

Jancarikova said any dog ​​can be trained in intelligence, as long as it is cooperative.

As Vlachova steered Renda back into the van, Hotovy entered the training center with a giant giant schnauzer named Laky, who eagerly sniffed out the ships, housed in another model, before easily identifying the positive one.

“He was once willing to cooperate,” he chuckled, adding that the dogs showed the same eager response when left free in a nearby house where a guest who was positive for COVID-19 had stayed.

“They immediately jumped on his bed with the same happy reaction they showed on a positive sample in the center,” he said.

2021 AFP