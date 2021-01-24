International
Human rights advocates become endangered species in Turkey
At the end of each year, the extinction of the world’s most endangered species is presented on a sadly well-known list, from tigers and snow leopards to rhinos and gorillas.
But not just wildlife that is in danger. Today marks the Day of the Endangered Lawyer, close to recognizing the threats faced by lawyers around the world who dare to stand up for human rights. In recent years Amnesty International has felt the impact of these threats at home, due to government crackdowns on our colleagues in Turkey.
One was a sunny morning in June 2017 they called me. Taner Kl, our then president of Amnesty International Turkey and a tireless lawyer for asylum rights in Izmir, was arrested in a raid at dawn. Detention orders for 22 other lawyers were also issued.
One month later, Idil Eser, the then director of Amnesty Turkey, was arrested along with nine others, including human rights lawyer Gnal Kurun.
Taner Kl, Idil Eser and nine other detainees were all charged with absurd terrorism-related charges and held in custody for many months for almost 15 months in the Taners case.
During a three-year trial involving 12 court hearings, each and every allegation filed by the government was comprehensively exposed as an unfounded allegation.
And yet, last July, Taner was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for membership in the Fethullah Glen terrorist organization. Turkey blames the Glen movement for the 2016 coup.
dil Eser, Gnal Kurun and another human rights defender, zlem Dalkran, were also sentenced and sentenced to one year and 13 months for aiding the Fethullah Glenterrorist organization. A few months later, in November, a regional appellate court upheld the impenetrable sentences, mistakenly striking justice. All four defense attorneys have taken their case to the highest court of appeal.
The fact that these politically motivated verdicts involved some lawyers brought home the increased risk to the legal community in Turkey. Their cases are not uncommon. Detaining lawyers has become a routine practice, deepening the climate of fear and oppression across the country.
Hundreds of lawyers are now believed to be in custody or serving prison sentences in Turkey’s overcrowded prisons. They are regularly targeted through abusive criminal investigations and unfair prosecutions, accused of alleged crimes of their clients.
Veteran human rights lawyer Eren Keskin has been in the process of completing more than 100 prosecutions for her role as a symbolic editor of the now-closed Zgr Gndem newspaper. If the pending sentences, Taner and Gnal are upheld on appeal, the three, who are currently on parole, will be sent to prison and unable to practice law again.
In September, almost 50 lawyers were arrested in dawn raids across Turkey. They are facing charges because the clients they had represented are accused of being part of the Glen movement.
The latest blow came in November, when dozens of lawyers were among more than 100 people issued arrest warrants as part of what Turkish authorities called a terrorism-related investigation in Diyarbakir.
If lawyers lose their voice, citizens lose their breath
Commenting on the growing number of arrests, the Istanbul Bar Association said: A lawyer cannot be identified with their client. The threat which hopes to limit the duty of lawyers will affect the public as much as lawyers and gradually destroy trust in justice.
Targeting defense lawyers with criminal charges for the execution of their duties runs counter to the UN base principle on the role of lawyers and critically undermines the right to a fair trial.
Lawyers are also being physically assaulted, sometimes fatally. Tahir Eli, a prominent human rights lawyer, died after being shot in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir in 2015.
Two years ago, Turkey was the focus of Global Vulnerable Advocate Day. Dozens of lawyers protested after one banner who reads If lawyers lose their voice, citizens lose their breath.
The work of a human rights lawyer is increasingly important in Turkey. More vital but increasingly dangerous
But since then little has improved in Turkey. Instead, the targeting and harassment of lawyers through the misuse of the justice system has become sharper.
Through abusive investigations, arbitrary detentions and unfounded prosecutions under vaguely defined anti-terrorism laws, Turkey is eroding the fundamental principles of the rule of law.
In such an oppressive climate, people who grow up defending human rights violations become targets themselves. The work of defense and human rights lawyers is increasingly important in Turkey, but increasingly dangerous.
Stefan Simanowitz is Amnesty International’s media manager for Europe.
This article was first published by Euronews.
EVENTS – Lawyers at risk in Turkey the case of the trials Buyukada and Ozgur Gundem
Monday 25 January, 7-8.30 pm Turkey, 5-6.30 pm CET, 4-5.30 pm GMT
Speakers: Taner Kl, Gnal Kurun and Eren Keskin
Look here – https://www.youtube.com/user/AmnestyTR
