Leopard killed, eaten in Idukki as revenge for killing sheep

Five people have been held in Kerala’s Idukki district for killing and eating a six-year-old leopard, according to media reports.

According to a report in Times of Indiaedition Kochi, the five accused have been identified as Vinod PK, VP Kuriakose, CS Binu, Sali Kunjappan and Vincent, all of whom are residents of Mankulam.

A report on Asianwebsite said the accused allegedly set a trap after a sheep owned by one of them was killed by a leopard.

The male leopard caught in the trap was killed and its flesh removed from the accused. They also collected teeth, nails and bones to sell later. Forest officials found about 10 kilograms of meat from the accused.

The leopard is a Schedule 1 animal under the Wildlife Conservation Act of India, 1972.

Four sites selected for cheetah restoration in India

Four countries – three in Madhya Pradesh and one in Rajasthan – have been selected by a Supreme Court appointed to restore cheetah in India, a report on The Hindustan Times said.

The sites include Kuno National Park, Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary and Gandhi Sagar-Chittorgarh in Madhya Pradesh and Bhainsrogarh Sanctuary in Rajasthan, a committee member was quoted as saying in the report.

All four areas were selected as they are well protected and have well-managed pastures, the report said. The last Asian Cheetah was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh in 1952.

The cheetah re-introduction project dates back to 2010, when the then Congress-led government had set up a panel for this purpose.

Gram Sabhas opposes mining in Chhattisgarh Hashato Arand forest

Ten Gram Sabhas in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district have raised objections to the Union government’s plans to buy 712 hectares of mining land in the Madanpur South coal block. The Hindustan Times reported.

Gram Sabha’s jokes have been written to both the Ministry of Coal Union and the Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the issue.

Of the 712 hectares that have been identified for purchase, 489 are protected forest lands while 159 hectares are income and other forest lands. Much of the land is spread over the Hasdeo Arand forest, which is rich in biodiversity, according to the report.

Gram Sabhas are particularly upset by the fact that the decision to take the land from the Center was taken without consulting them. This despite the area falling into the Fifth Program, the report said.

The inhabitants of most of the areas to be appropriated belong to the Gond community, one of the largest planned tribes of India.

Disney to make a film about Svalbard affected by climate change

Disneynature, a film studio that makes nature films for Walt Disney Studios, will make a film about the impact of climate change on Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic, according to a Forbes report.

The Norwegian government has given permission to filmmakers to shoot in the area between March and May this year. The filmmakers will make 20 helicopter landings in the region, Forbes quoted media from the archipelago.

Disneynature will be assisted by local manufacturing company PolarX. Representatives from the company told local media that the film will have tremendous potential to raise awareness about climate change for a wider audience.

Did stratospheric warming lead to excessive rainfall in Tamil Nadu?

South India received extremely heavy rainfall from 1 January to 17 January. This winter rain may have been caused by sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) far away in the Arctic region, some scientists said.

A sudden event of stratospheric warming (SSW) occurred on January 5, 2021 thousands of kilometers away in the Arctic region and several kilometers above the Earth’s surface in the stratospheric layer, experts believe.

The distance between the southern tip of Tamil Nadu and the Barents Sea in the Arctic, which is an essential part of the event occurrence region, is more than 7,800 km.

“One of the reasons for the rainfall in the tropics during the winter days is the sudden polar warming of the stratosphere, but we need detailed study, especially of the science and dynamics behind this phenomenon,” said Remya Raveendran, a researcher at the Center for Advanced Research. of Atmospheric Radar, Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Anthropogenic emissions cause distinct regional impacts in extreme fire weather: Study

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and air pollution caused by human activities had distinct regional impacts on extreme fire explosions, according to a new study conducted by the University of California, Santa Barbara in the United States.

The study examined weather under different combinations of human influences since 1920, isolating individual effects and their effects on extreme weather risk from fire.

Heat-blocking GHG emissions were the dominant contributors to rising temperatures worldwide, the study authors said.

Emissions had increased the risk of extreme fire weather by 20 percent from pre-industrial levels in West and East America, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and the Amazon by 2005, they added.

By 2080, GHG emissions were expected to increase the risk of extreme fire weather by at least 50 percent in Northwest America, equatorial Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia, the study predicted.

Robots to withdraw radioactive waste from Fukushima, other retired nuclear plants

Scientists from the UK and Japan have teamed up to develop new, safer technologies to dismantle old nuclear facilities such as the Fukushima Daiichi reactors, which were badly damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

The long-range robotic weapons used in this research collaboration called ‘LongOps’ will reduce the risks to human health and also accelerate the decommissioning of inherited sites. In addition to Fukushima, these robots will also be stationed at Sellafield in Cumbria in northwest England where nuclear fuel is processed and stored.

The milion 12 million project (approximately Rs 120 crore) will focus on innovation for the rapid deactivation of inherited nuclear sites and the automation of parts of the nuclear fusion power generation process.

The research will be funded equally for four years by the UK Research and Innovation, UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), which owns the Fukushima disability plant.

Two arrested after tusker dies of burns near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Two people have been arrested and a third is wanted after a 40-year-old tusker died on January 19, 2021 due to burn injuries near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Tamil Nadu, its field director said Down to earth.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Prasath and Raymond Dean, according to a note from the Deputy Director of MTR. They belong to Mavanallah. The third person has been identified as Ricky Rayan, who is currently out of the area. A case has been registered against all three under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Tusker, who had suffered back and ear injuries, was being relocated to a relief camp for treatment by the state forest department when he collapsed and died, unable to endure the trauma, said KK Kaushal, MTR field director . .

The post-mortem examination done the next day showed a burnt wound in her ear lobe. However, the main cause of her death was septicemia that had set in due to a back injury.