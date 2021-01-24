



Reginald I. Vachon, an engineer, executive and lawyer, whose career and achievements always testified to his dedication to engineering, has died. He was 83 years old. Vachon He was the fourth president of the Pan American Academy of Engineering, the president of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers in 2003-04, and a truly global citizen, advising on nuclear energy for both ground-based energy production and space exploration. . Vachon, Ph.D., PE, Eur. Ing., F.ASCE, was a research and development engineer with EI DuPont, an aerospace engineer with Thiokol, a design engineer for Hayes Aircraft, and an aerospace engineer with NASA, among other commitments. He was also a patent holder for important technologies in medicine (angiography) and science. His service to the engineering profession was distinguished by a variety of roles both nationally and internationally for more than four decades. These include the board of the American Society for Engineering Education (president 2003-04), secretary-treasurer and board member of the International Nuclear Energy Academy, vice president for the Pan American Union of Engineering Organizations, and UPADI associate chair chair her anti-corruption work and former president of the American Association of Engineering Societies. Vachon was the 2019 recipient of the ASME Gold Medal for Outstanding Engineering Achievement, ASME’s highest award. He also served as a WFEO participant in the International Atomic Energy Agency and as a WFEO representative at the UN He was the author or co-author of more than 200 papers and reports reviewed by unclassified colleagues; held numerous guest lectures; served as advisor and contributor to the anti-corruption film ACET Etikana, which ASCE also used as a source; author courses on ethics and professionalism for engineers; and held an equipped chair at Auburn University. Vachons’ career took him to countries around the world, some of which were Hong Kong, Brazil, Egypt, Cameroon, Ecuador, Russia and Indonesia. He developed research and development projects for a number of U.S. government agencies and served on the DHS Security Science and Technology Advisory Committee. His work in the private sector was undertaken for or in collaboration with a wide range of world-class organizations. Vachon founded Vachon Nix & Associates in 1977 and was its longtime president. He also founded a communications firm and was a licensed member of the U.S. Supreme Court advocacy, representing ASME in the historic Hydrolevel case, which received a favorable outcome. He served on the Katerva Awards Panel, whose mission is to find, evaluate and accelerate sustainable disruptive innovations from around the world.

