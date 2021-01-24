GT Voice: Boeings disturbs the American-made microcosm





Boeing 737 Max aircraft Photo: VCG Public skepticism about flying a Boeing 737 MAX is likely to rise after a Canadian airline canceled a flight due to a technical issue with the aircraft. Canada’s WestJet Airlines on Friday placed a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bound for Toronto from Calgary, just before take-off after a warning light went out indicating “a possible defect”. The incident came just days after Canadian regulators lifted a nearly two-year ban on flying the 737 MAX. Canada is the third country to approve the return of the aircraft to service, after the US and Brazil. In March 2019, two deadly airstrikes that killed 346 people led to the global grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft, which has not yet recovered from its severely damaged reputation amid an unprecedented crisis of confidence regarding aircraft safety. While Canadian civil aviation regulators should have carefully verified the safety of the revised 737 MAX model, it is still troubling to hear of any technical defects immediately after the aircraft returns to service, leading people to wonder if the decision to lift the ban on the flight is very hurried Although some countries have approved or are close to approving the re-flight of the 737 MAX, uncertainty remains as to whether its return to the skies could help Boeing recover if reports of disturbing defects continue. As the core of the US aviation industry industrial chain, Boeing holds a leading position in the US manufacturing industry. To some extent, the uncertainty about Boeing’s recovery is a microcosm of the dire state of U.S. manufacturing. How to revive U.S. manufacturing capabilities to boost employment has been at the heart of the economic policies of previous U.S. presidents over the past decade, as reflected in Barack Obama’s emphasis on re-industrialization and Donald Trump’s insistence on restoring production jobs from foreign markets. The same will be true for the Biden administration, which is also expected to set economic recovery as one of its top priorities, with production recovery at the top of the economic agenda. Boeing’s recovery is crucial to reviving the US manufacturing sector. The airspace production chain behind Boeing includes 17,000 suppliers and 2.5 million jobs, and observers already estimate that the crash of the Boeing 737 MAX may have weighed significantly on U.S. growth. The return of the 737 MAX could mark the first step in Boeing’s recovery, which may still face uncertainty. With the global pandemic exacerbated by a crisis of confidence, Boeing had its worst year of plunging aircraft sales to record highs in 2020. It seems debatable whether the top U.S. product representative is still able to secure high standards. This is because numerous mistakes have already made it extremely difficult for Boeing to regain its former glory, let alone rival Airbus capture more market share and the ongoing pandemic by added to its difficulties. Likewise, the revival of American production will face greater difficulties. With more and more capital entering the financial market and increasing competition from European producers, it is becoming increasingly difficult to reverse the depletion of the US economy.

