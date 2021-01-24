Day – Business Summary







EMPLOYMENT Heather Desmarais is united Western Community Credit Union as a marketing manager. She comes to WCCU with 10 years of marketing experience and received her Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Communication degree from Bryant University. In her last role, she worked for a global company where she was responsible for implementing marketing strategy in the US and led the launch of a new product. Desmarais lives in West Greenwich, RI For more information, go to www.westerlyccu.com. Ashley Breunich has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing William Pitt-Julia B. Sotheby’s International Fee Realty. She had served one year as Marketing Director. William Pitt-Julia B. Fee International Realty Sotheby’s has more than 1,000 sales associates in 26 brokerages that include Connecticut, Massachusetts and Westchester County, New York, including an office on Halls Road, Old Lyme. For more information, visit www.williampitt.com. workshop OUTCOME: “Email marketing your business”, LinkedIn expert Susan Catalano and digital marketing expert Robert Clark, Wednesday, Jan. 27, noon-1: 30 p.m., Zoom. Small business sales techniques, Eric Munro, Thursday, February 4, 5: 30–7 p.m., Zoom In. “Marketing Basics” Margo Weitekamp, Wednesday, February 10, 5–6: 30 p.m., Zoom in. Contact for questions / information: Anne Driscoll, [email protected] Eastern CT Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual chat with Human Resources Consortium, LLC, on the topic “Shifting to Change Management Overdrive to Win” on Monday, January 25, 11 noon. Fran Morton, Change Management Practice Leader, and Regan MacBain Traub, The Founder and Managing Director, will present a webinar on the art of Change Management and provide strategies to support an organization’s ability to adapt or transform effectively. Free room members; non-member $ 25. To sign up or learn more, visit www.ChamberECT.com/events or call 860-701-9113. Eastern CT Chamber of Commerce will co-organize “CT Paid Rest: What You Need to Know” with him Andrea Reeves Barton, General Director of the Family and Medical Vacation Insurance Authority, on Thursday, February 4, 10-11 am To register or learn more, visit www.ChamberECT.com/events or call 860-701-9113. NETWORKING Eastern CT Chamber of Commerce will host Coffee and Contacts, virtual networks with the Room, Thursday, Jan 28, 8: 30-9: 30 am To register or learn more, visit www.ChamberECT.com/events or call 860-701-9113. Nancy D. Butler from Waterford will be a speaker at Conference 21 on February 20-21, which will help entrepreneurs prepare for next year. Butler will be one of 32 speakers within 2 days covering a wide range of topics. The cost is $ 21. To register, visit https://aboveallelse.krtra.com/t/Ry35lHcYdaXc. FOR For more information, contact Butler at [email protected] DH GNIA Eastern Arc Connecticut received a grant of $ 2,303 from Oak Charter Federal Credit Union Community Grant Program to develop an iPad Lending Library for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who live alone and who during the pandemic might otherwise remain isolated. For more information, visit www.TheArcECT.org. Applications from community service organizations in Southeast Connecticut, the greater New Haven area, and southern Rhode Island will be considered for Pfizer Inc. grants. Priority will be given to programs that bring STEM to students from elementary to high school. Additional grants will be awarded for programs that provide unsolicited services or to support local civic and cultural institutions. Grants will range from $ 1,000 and will not exceed $ 5,000. Applications are available at www.cybergrants.com/pfizer_usrd/communitygiving. The deadline is March 21st. For more information, email [email protected] Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation has awarded $ 5,000 in grants to three local libraries. Grants of $ 2,000 and $ 1,000 were awarded to Jewett City Slater Library. Also receiving $ 1,000 grants were the Aldrich Moosup Free Public Library and the Preston Library. The foundation also announced that it has provided $ 28,700 in grants to 27 emergency service organizations: Wauregan Atwood Hose Fire Company, East Brooklyn Fire Department, Griswold Volunteer Fire Department, Jewett City Department Fire Department / AA Young, Jr. Hose and Degree # 1, Sterling Volunteer Enterprise, Woodstock Bungay Fire Brigade and Central Village Fire Department. Grants totaling $ 22,100 were provided to provide annual support to 21 providers: Canterbury Department of Volunteer Firefighting, Attawaugan Fire Department; Dayville Fire Company, Brooklyn East Fire Department, East Killingly Fire Department, Griswold Volunteer Fire Company, Jewett City Fire Department / AA Young Jr. Smart Pipe & Escalation Company, Ambu Corporation KB . of Killingly, Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department, Moosup Fire Department, Mortlake Fire Company & Brooklyn Ambulance Service, Oneco Fire Company, Plainfield Fire Company No. 1, Inc., Sterling Volunteer Fire Company, Voluntown Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Inc. , and Williamsville Fire Engine Company of Rogers. A $ 700 grant was awarded to the Moosup Legion American Ambulance. Grants of $ 600 were awarded to Wauregan Atwood Hose Fire Company, Central Village Fire Company, Danielson Fire Department, Pawcatuck Fire Department, Preston Poetsanuck EMS Fire Department, Preston City Volunteer Department, Kingly South Department Western Fire Department. A $ 500 grant was awarded to the Lisbon Ambulance Service. For more information, visit www.JCSBank.com. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Ocean State Labor Lot Charity Foundation has provided hundreds of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment to health care organizations and municipalities. As part of this effort, the Foundation is distributing additional PPE worth more than $ 1.7 million to police and fire departments in 142 communities where Labor State Ocean stores are located throughout the Northeast. Donations include PPE pallets, including face shields, KN95 masks, antibacterial and hand sanitizers and hand cleansers. For more information, visit www.OceanStateJobLot.com. AN MTARSIA Eastern CT Chamber of Commerce welcomes its youngest members: Connecticut Creative Arts LLC; Custom Canvas Ships; SARAH Inc; Synodi & Videll, LLC; AND Slide Toosie LLC. Visit www.ChamberECT.com to discover a complete directory of Chamber members.







