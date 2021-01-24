The Idea of ​​the Republic is Only An Abstract

On the eve of 72ndOn R day, it is time to look at India as a Republic. While the powers vested in the government are constitutionally limited so that citizens can breathe better than blindly obey the state, the fact is that India is witnessing a sharp decline in free speech and a growing trend in cases of insurrection. The questioning of the government is called anti-national and the whole structure of the nation has been adapted to suit the panoptic goals of some authoritarians, writesJAIMINE VAISHNAV.

TThe nation-state is such that we have moved from, from, from people to far, far away, BUYPeople. It is so ingrained in our psyche that we hardly understand whose republic is India?

On January 26, 1950, India gave itself a Constitution, a document, a social contract that should protect citizens from government statism. But, speaking of the constitution, are the citizens afraid of the government today or is the government afraid of the citizens?

On the eve of India 72nd Republic Day, amid the pandemic, is not too late to reflect on our apparent display of celebration, state of the economy, governance, and other ideal civilizations. India is a republic.

The idea ofnothing publicis to have a form of government in which elected representatives exercise democratic powers in a constitutional manner. If India were not a republic, it would have seen the new India in 1950. Then, the important question is how did we get here, why and what have we become?

The Health of a Democracy

The cultural project of the republic is to support the public sphere rather than treat a nation as the private property of some individuals. The powers vested in the government are constitutionally limited so that citizens can breathe better than blindly obey the state.

A scientific temperament, critical awareness and questioning attitude are essential to improve the health of a democracy, but unfortunately, recent trends suggest that the idea of ​​a republic is merely an abstract in the original document (Indian Constitution) written by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The Republic of India has been modified in such a way that questioning the government seems anti-national. There is a systematic scheme of restructuring the spirit of the public sphere. The whole fabric has been adapted to suit the panoptic goals of some authoritarians.

The Republic of India is witnessing a sharp decline in free speech (142/190 nations in 2020, versus 134/190 nations in 2014) and an upward trend (of around 165% with only a 3% punishment rate) in cases of uprising (2019). It seems wrong to be a Republican if the state of things is weird.

The Republic of India has been modified in such a way that questioning the government seems anti-national. There is a systematic scheme of restructuring the spirit of the public sphere. The whole fabric has been adapted to suit the panoptic goals of some authoritarians. However, India is consciously entering the gates of a Potemkin democracy as it descends to a level of 102/117 nations in the hunger index.

Warning for Ambedkars

Dr. Ambedkar, on November 25, 1949, warned in his last speech to the Constituent Assembly of the need to give up the grammar of anarchy, to avoid worshiping the hero, and to work toward a social goal.

Sadly, his expectation is coming true, today. He said:

Will history repeat itself? This is the thought that fills me with anxiety. This anxiety is deepened by the understanding of the fact that in addition to our old enemies in the form of castes and faiths, we will have many political parties with different and opposing political beliefs. Will the Indians place the country on their faith or will they place the faith on the country? I do not know. But it is certain that if the parties place confidence in the country, our independence will be put in jeopardy a second time and will probably be lost forever. We must all resolutely defend this eventuality.

He further added that we must be determined to defend our independence with the last drop of blood. On January 26, 1950, India would be a democratic country in the sense that it would have a government of the people, by the people and for the people, he said. What would happen to its democratic Constitution? Will he be able to hold it or will he lose it again? This is the second thought that comes to my mind and makes me just as worried as the first, he said.

Taking a hint from the way a supreme leader is worshiped at the cost of a republic and who does not hold any press conferences, Ambedkar predicted: Bhakti in religion can be a way of saving the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or the worship of the hero is a sure path to degradation and eventual dictatorship.

Hindu Rashtra

The Republic of India is producing a concept that will be born to the current and future generation to worship Manusmrit over the Constitution of India.

Is this story being repeated?

It was Swami Karpatri and the Hindu Sabha who expressed their dissatisfaction with the constitutional process in the late 1940s. At the same time, some extreme elements are being placed as a deep condition to channel the conventional principles of aHindu Rashtrathan that of a secular, tolerant, democratic and liberal India.

Narratives and interactions are simply altered, indeed through the selective power of the Fourth Pillar (media), while the other three pillars are merely spectator-facilitating cum. As never before, WhatsApp university is a reliable source, fake news is a qualification, hate speech is the new free word, interfaith marriage is the jihad of love, irresponsibility is transparency, history is false, mythology is science and obligation is consent.

One side of the community must prove its nationalism along with itkaagaz, another community is programmed for manual cleaning only, while another enjoysbhoomi poojanon 5 August 2020, violating the basic structure of the Constitution.

The constitution was established with the aim of making democratic India functional. Farmers ’recent protest over new farm bills is an ongoing case study to examine how people agree or consult with farmers does not matter. The new Republic of India is ready to overcome and replace any height to transform a re-public state into a re-private state.

Close connection

In this re-private state, rigid capitalism and denationalization go hand in hand. And, in this awareness, linking the media, government and business houses working together will simply mean that Brahminism naturally prevails over the life, liberty, dignity and consent of the working class and any act of disobedience would bring about the inviolability of dissidents through the uprising charges, lynching, UAPA, defamation, control and threats, leaving no room for any moment of August Landmesser.

I am ratifying this so-called cynical piece with a factual ode:

Get up and all greet the git,

Censor this and that and every ingenuity,

Say goodbye to democracy using rite,

Throw that constitution down in a pit,

Because it provokes dissidents to never sit down,

This new India will have its own set,

It will lynch, beat and ignite,

Whatever the Supreme says is never a bit,

Obey and follow, dear cit.

(Jaimine Vaishnav is a lecturer based in Mumbai. He is currently completing his Ph.D. He blogs on topics such as Hinduism, Buddhism, free speech and society. The views expressed here are personal.)