New Zealand probes first ‘potential’ community COVID-19 per month | Mighty 790 KFGO





By Praveen Menon WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand health officials said Sunday they were investigating what they said was probably the first case of the country’s coronavirus community, in a month on a woman who recently returned from overseas. The 56-year-old, who returned to New Zealand on December 30, tested positive for the virus causing COVID-19 days after leaving a mandatory two-week quarantine at the border where she had twice a negative test. “We are working on the assumption that this is a positive case and that it is a more transmissible variant, either the one first identified in South Africa or the United Kingdom, or potentially in Brazil – or another transmissible variant.” Chief Health Officer Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference. It is not known how the woman was infected or if the infection is new, Bloomfield said. But since the woman came out positive a few days after being released from quarantine and was at home, authorities are treating her as a “potential community case”. New Zealand, one of the most successful nations developed in controlling the spread of the pandemic, last recorded a coronavirus transmission to the community on November 18, according to the Ministry of Health website. A severe blockage and geographical isolation helped New Zealand virtually eliminate the coronavirus within its borders. The country of 5 million had only 1,927 confirmed cases. But with the global pandemic spreading, more and more people are returning to New Zealand with infections, including new variants, raising concerns that the virus could spread back into the community. The woman, who lives in Northland on New Zealand’s North Island, was quarantined upon arriving at an isolated facility managed in Auckland, where several very high cases of COVID-19 viruses have been recorded in recent weeks, Bloomfield said. . “This is a reminder to all of us that the pandemic continues and that this is a complex virus,” he said. Social media users rushed to express concern and frustration over the new issue, with a user describing Twitter reactions as a “collective groan”. On Sunday, there were eight new infections, all passengers returning to quarantine at the border, bringing active cases among those in quarantine at 79, the ministry said in a statement. Pressure has been mounting on the government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to vaccinate the population, but New Zealand has said most of its population will only be vaccinated in the second half of the year. (Reporting in Wellington by Praveen Menon; Written by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Edited by Richard Chang and William Mallard)

