



This photo released by the Chilean Air Force shows the Eduardo Frei Antarctic base on the Ivory Coast, west of King George Island, in May 2020

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck off the coast of Antarctica on Saturday triggered a tsunami alert but was followed by panic when a message to leave coastal areas was sent to large numbers of Chileans, some of whom experienced a particular tambourine, most a little dangerous.

The shallow Antarctic earthquake struck at 8:36 pm (2336 GMT) in the sea east of Chile’s Eduardo Frei base, the country’s National Emergency Bureau (Onemi) said, prompting the agency to request evacuation from the “beach area of Antarctica “ahead of a possible tsunami. An unrelated 5.8 magnitude earthquake meanwhile struck near Santiago at 9:07 p.m., which was felt at resorts along the central and northern Pacific coast where tourists were enjoying the country’s summer season. However due to a technical error, a warning to leave coastal areas was accidentally addressed to a larger portion of the country’s 18 million inhabitants than those in the Antarctic region. Within minutes Onemi explained that the message had been sent incorrectly and was intended only for the people of Antarctica, but not before causing panic on the streets of Chile, with hundreds of people fleeing on foot or in vehicles to higher areas for fear of a tsunami. Onemi said a total of 80 people were evacuated to Antarctica from the Chilean Air Force Frei base which includes a village, hospital, school, bank, post office and chapel, after the quake which struck about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the base. Another 80 were evacuated from the Chilean bases of O’Higgins, Fields and Pratt, where no damage was reported, as well as from five unspecified foreign bases nearby in Antarctica. Almost two hours later, Onemi ordered the cancellation of the Antarctic tsunami warning and evacuation. The maximum population of the Frei base in summer is 150 people, and the average population in winter is 80. Onemi said no significant damage was reported from the Chilean quake, which struck 14 kilometers from Santiago at a depth of 122 kilometers. The agency slightly revised the strength of both quakes from their magnitudes initially reported. Chile is one of the most seismically active countries in the world. An 8.8 magnitude Templar in the city of Concepcion on February 27, 2010 left more than 500 dead. The country suffered the strongest earthquake ever recorded in 60 years measuring 9.6 on the Richter scale in the city of Valdivia. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake shakes Papua New Guinea 2021 AFP citation: Chileans receive false tsunami warning after Antarctic earthquake (2021, January 24) Received January 24, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-01-chileans-mistaken-tsunami-antarctic-quake.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







