let’s move Australia Day to mark Mabo’s triumph
My first convict barely lost the First Fleet after hitting a pair of shoes in 1787. He was in the Second Fleet, the famous Slave-led Fleet of Death, in which a quarter died in passing another chapter less i happy in Gulags early history.
The fact that generations of emancipated convicts and free settlers returned Robert Hughess Fatal coast in a modern, prosperous democracy it is a miracle. Chances were piled up against them, but our ancestors, through their combined achievements, succeeded in creating a nation of which we can be proud.
But what about our indigenous brothers and sisters? They arrived here about 70,000 years ago, give or take several millennia, making them the oldest continuing culture in human history, not a small action, and one we should all celebrate.
For those who fetishize the sanctity of our foundation, they can reflect to Arthur Phillips written orders from Britain to open a relationship with the natives and reconcile their affections in order to live in friendship and kindness with them. He was commanded to punish anyone who would unwittingly destroy them, or give them unnecessary interruptions.
It did not turn out that way. The forced systematic removal of Indigenous peoples from their traditional lands with negligible efforts in negotiations, compensations or treaties as occurred elsewhere in the British colonial world is a matter of indisputable historical record. Our history is replete with murders, massacres, and forced dispersal of indigenous people, stories of which they still struggle to reach our textbooks. Instead, we prefer to wipe it under the carpet.
There are three main reasons to now change the date of Australia Day: Anglo-Celtic Australians have better things to celebrate than a bunch of imperial bureaucrats setting up an Alcatraz Antipodean; for indigenous Australians, the date is noisy with the pain of accurate, not imagined historical memory; and third, there must be a better date on which all our peoples can unite in the celebration of the nation we have all built.
Conservative critics will attack me for changing my position since I was prime minister. The same critics also attacked me for reviewing my position on marital equality while I was in office. I answer them: yes, I have changed my view, and I would also encourage you to review the arguments and evidence, instead of turning this into another episode of identity politics in which the far right now specializes.
So if not January 26, what? In my opinion, the date should signify a genuine act of reconciliation between Australia, the indigenous spirit, our Westminster institutions and the traditions of common law that govern us all.
Several options have been rejected including the Federation on 1 January 1901, the Australian Act of 3 March 1986, the referendum of 27 May 1967 and the national pardon for Indigenous Australians on 13 February 2008. to be self-serving, given that I apologized, none of these dates cut the mustard in my opinion.
Of all the options available, one stands out: June 3, the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling in 1992 that finally and legally recognized the existing indigenous title in what we now call Australia, exposing terra nullius as a political and legal fabrication, and the creation of our common continent as a matter of law.
Mabo’s decision was not an act of politicians. It was a decision of our highest court, relying on the best traditions of common British law, questioning the essential question of what happened when the Europeans began to establish this continent from 1788 and its influence on the Peoples. first.
To give June 3 extra meaning, the date of the final act of constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians through a Voice in Parliament as required in the Uluru Declaration 2017, and a Treaty confirming it, must be made.
Can we plan all of this for January 26th and get the date back? I have been thinking a lot about this lately. But for many of our indigenous brothers and sisters, that date is seen in their minds and souls as the day of conquest. We need to listen carefully to the indigenous leaders for their views on January 26 and whether any such restructuring is still possible.
My interest is to reach a date that unites all Australians, rather than dividing them. It should be put to all Australians through a plebiscite, as was our national anthem not for politicians ultimately to decide, but for the people.
Kevin Rudd is a former Australian Labor Prime Minister.
