A smart, powerful and green city in the process

The Shanghai government has unveiled an ambitious city development plan over the next five years for discussion by city lawmakers at the fifth session of the 15th Shanghai Peoples Congress, which opened on Sunday.

New infrastructure and attractions, smart public services and a better living environment are among the government’s promises to local residents.

The city must face the globe and the future, and measure itself against the highest international standards and levels to promote high-quality development, create high-quality life, and achieve high-performance governance by never retreat taking on the most difficult tasks and challenges, the government said in its proposals.

Xinhua

Over the next five years, Shanghai plans to add several major cultural sites, including the East Branch of the Shanghai Library, the East Branch of the Shanghai Museum, the Shanghai Grand Opera House, and the Shanghai Planetarium.

The most fashionable accommodations in the 24/7 cities of international styles and fragrances of Shanghai are planned for the next period as the government pledges to actively develop the city’s back economy and night economy.

In the next five years, the city will also build the Legoland theme park in Jinshan District and WintaStar, an indoor ski resort, in Lingang, Pudong New Zone, while updating current major resorts in the city, including Sheshan, Lake Dianshan and Dongping Forest Park and Shanghai International Resort.

The city will also add some sports facilities, such as Pudong Football Stadium, Shanghai Bicycle Stadium in Chongming District, Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center in Pudong and Xujiahui Sports Park, and will attract the headquarters of international sports companies, associations and organizations. .

The city plans to further open the river bank to residents over the next five years, with the full connection of the middle and northern Yangpu River, the south bank of the Xuhui River and the south bank of the Pudong River as priorities.

Xinhua

Smart life

In the next five years, the city will consider introducing AI imaging auxiliary platforms, diagnostic aids serving general practitioners, and remote medical consultation systems for residential communities.

To better serve elderly residents, who make up one-third of all city residents, the government will introduce smarter elderly care devices that are connected to the Internet and develop systems intelligent care for the elderly that connects sensors, intelligent devices and medical devices while compiling standards for intelligent care for the elderly.

The city will try to make its administrative services available to the public online 24/7 and expand the use of the Suishenma health code so that residents do not need to carry various cards and certificates when requesting public services.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Links plus

The city will also maintain the momentum of traffic infrastructure construction to further enhance public transport in the city and its connections to the rest of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Shanghai will add two Metro Line 14 lines and Phase 1 to Line 18 in 2021, while the construction of five more lines will extend the western extension of Line 13, Line 19, Phase 1 of Line 20, Phase 1 of Line 21 and Phase 1 of Line 23 will be accelerated in the next period, with the extension to the west of Line 12 and the extension to the south of Line 15 in the planning.

In the next five years, the construction of the railway line between the two international city airports will be completed, while the Jiading-Minhang Line and its north extension and the railway line connecting Lingang, Pudong International Airport and Shanghai East Railway Station will be completed. are built to better connect Lingang and Zhangjiang with city traffic centers.

Also planned are the Nanhui-Fengjing Line, the railway line connecting Lingang and Fengjing City in Jinshan District, and the Shanghai-Pinghu Line, which will better connect southern Shanghai and the area north of Hangzhou Bay with the city.

By the end of 2025, people will be able to travel to neighboring cities from Shanghai’s central districts within 60 minutes, and people will be able to travel to all other major cities in the Yangtze River Delta region from major cities. traffic in Shanghai within two hours, the government proposes.

By the end of 2025, the total length of Metro and Railway lines within the city in Shanghai will reach 960 kilometers, while at least 45 percent of people living in the central districts are expected to travel by public transport.

The government also pledges to speed up projects to connect city lanes for pedestrians and bicycles.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Green city

The city will ensure that it reaches the peak of carbon emissions before 2025, emphasizing energy efficiency and reducing carbon in the electricity, steel and chemical industries.

By the end of 2025, the government aims to reduce the share of coal consumption in primary energy consumption to 30 percent and increase the share of natural gas consumption to 16 percent, while renewable energy is expected to provide about 8 percent of all electricity used in Shanghai.

The city will further promote new energy vehicles and try to implement them in all new buses, taxis, road cleaning vehicles, vehicles used in postal services and government vehicles by 2025.

By the end of 2025, the city will add another 200,000 car charging stations and 45 taxi charging stations.

The household waste recycling rate is expected to be over 45 percent by the end of the term and the target set for 2021 is 40 percent, while the government plans to make the household waste classification fully traceable by 2025.

The number of parks in Shanghai will increase to over 1,000 by 2025, with about 600 of them added in the next five years, including suburban parks, community parks, forest land parks and pocket parks in the central districts.

The average life expectancy of local residents is expected to be over 84 years by the end of 2025, while currently it is 83.66 years.

Shanghai aims to become an attractive city containing innovation, humanity and ecology, as well as to be a socialist metropolis with global influence by 2035.