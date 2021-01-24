The mistakenly imprisoned UP couple tries to reunite with the missing children





Narendra Singh and his wife Najma have not seen their two children for five long years after the couple was jailed for a crime they had never committed. The couple was recently released from prison and have since desperately tried to find their son Ayeet and daughter Anju who were respectively five and three years old at the time of their imprisonment. Narendra Singh and his wife Najma were wrongly accused of killing a five-year-old boy in 2015. They were residents of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. While Ajeet was tracked down at the boys ‘orphanage in Firozabad, Anju lived at the girls’ orphanage in Kanpur. Authorities had handed the children over to a child protection home in Agra in October 2019 after their grandfather Bhagwan Das was unable to care for them due to financial constraints. Both children lived in separate houses for children. They were sent to separate facilities after age verification revealed they were over 10 years old, a report quoted the chairman of the Agra Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Gopal Sharma. The couple would meet CWC members to join their children. Read also: Over half of Assams children are not sure about going back to school after Covid19: Study Attorney Vansho Baboo, who had represented the innocent couple, said the CWC had moved the children from the child protection home to separate facilities despite being less than 10 years old. My children had to live as orphans through no fault of their own. My wife and I had to spend five years in prison for a crime we never committed, said Narendra Singh. Agra district magistrate Prabhu N. Singh provided all the help to bring the children back to Agra. Meanwhile, additional district courts and hearings have directed the senior police overseer to initiate strict action against the investigating officer for his negligence in investigating the murder in which the couple was wrongly charged. The court also instructed police to investigate the case based on available evidence and arrest the real culprit. Sub-inspector at the time, Chidanand Singh, also admitted in court that he did not even try to find out against whom the FIR was registered in the murder case.







