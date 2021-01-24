Private jet traffic in Dubai South increased by 21% in 2020 – News





The services offered at the VIP Terminal ensure that minimum time is spent by passengers at the terminal, with more medical teams and PCR testing equipment added to accommodate the large number of passengers



Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai South announced that private jet traffic continued its growth in 2020 by 21 percent, compared to 2019, driven by the high number of traffic in Q4. The aerospace center also recorded a steep increase of 78 percent in private jet traffic in Q4 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, due to government wise measures in combating the spread of Covid-19. This increase is also attributed to Dubai becoming a favorite destination for tourists who have flocked to the UAE in line with the world’s coldest winter campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. Tahnoon Saif, Chief Executive Officer of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “It gives us tremendous pleasure to see the significant increase in private jet travel through the VIP Terminal at MBRAH for the second consecutive quarter. This extraordinary performance is due, among many reasons, to Dubai’s status as a favorite tourist destination, coupled with the start of the coldest winter campaign in the world and the UAE ranking among the top countries worldwide in the effective treatment of the Covid-19 pandemic “ The services offered at VIP Terminal ensure that minimum time is spent by passengers at the terminal, with more medical teams and PCR testing equipment added to accommodate the large number of passengers. The terminal is serviced by three FBOs and has strict sanitation standards. MBRAH provides global aerospace players with high-level connectivity and is a free zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private aircraft companies and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centers and training and education campuses, and seeks to strengthen the engineering industries. [email protected] Staff Reporter











