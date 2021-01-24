UK reveals 77 cases of COVID variant of South Africa, nine of Brazil





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has uncovered 77 cases of the South African variant of COVID-19, the health minister said on Sunday, also urging people to strictly follow the blockade rules as the best precaution against the British have the potentially most deadly variant. People walk through shops and market stalls amid the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in East London, UK, January 23, 2021. REUTERS / Henry Nicholls Matt Hancock said all 77 cases were linked to travel from South Africa and were under close scrutiny, as were nine identified cases of a Brazilian variant. They are under very close scrutiny and we have stepped up contact tracking to do everything we can to stop their spread, he said in an interview on BBC television. Oxford professor Anthony Harnden, vice chairman of a scientific committee on vaccination advising the government, said the South African and Brazilian variants were worrying because COVID-19 vaccines may not be effective against them. New variants abroad are a real concern. That of South Africa and that of the Brazilian Amazonian, has hinted that there will be vaccine rescue, he told Sky News, adding that new variants would continue to appear around the world. Britain has the highest death toll in Europe from COVID-19, at close to 100,000 and has been in a blockade for most of January with hospitals struggling to cope with the record number of critically ill patients with COVID. The government has attributed the high levels of transmission that led it to impose the blockade in part on a highly contagious variant first identified in the south-east of England and now widespread in many areas. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the English version could be associated with a higher mortality rate, although scientists have said evidence for it remained uncertain, a message Hancock reiterated on Sunday. “Scientists think it could be more deadly and they have estimated a lot over it from about 10% more deadly to a little more than that, we are not exactly sure about how deadly,” he told Sky News. In a way, for all of us, it does not matter, what matters is that we need to take control of this virus and the only way to do that is to stop social contact and follow the rules, he said. Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos