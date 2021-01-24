FIR rose up against the creators, the actors for allegedly hurting religious feelings





Police in Bengaluru have filed a first information report against the director, producer and leading actors of the Amazon Prime series Tandav for allegedly damaging religious feelings, Indian Express reported Sunday. The FIR was registered at the KR Puram police station based on a complaint from a Bengaluru-based social worker, Kiran Aradhya. A police officer said they have sought legal opinion before the proceedings begin as the controversial scenes were recently removed from the show. The complainant said the play portrays the Hindu deity Shiva in a faint light while the actor playing the role used foul language. Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Farhan Akhtar, actors Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Aparna Purohit have been appointed to the FIR. Police have charged them with Sections 295 A (intentional and malicious intent to anger religious feelings), 298 (uttering a word or uttering a sound intentionally injuring a person’s religious feelings), 153 A (swearing or attacks on religion, race, place of birth, place of residence, language, etc.), and 34 (actions committed by several persons in pursuit of a common goal) of the Indian Penal Code. The online series provides a commentary on the Indian political scene under the government of Narendra Modi. The show touches on farmers’ agitations for student protests over police killings all events that have taken place under the administration of the Bharatiya Janata Party. FIRs are registered in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Mumbai as well. Amid the backlash, Amazon Prime Video last week withdrew and agreed to make changes to the series. We have maximum respect for the feelings of the people of our country, said a statement from the actors and the crew. Zafar had said the team had no intentions of hurting or offending the feelings of any caste, race, community or religion. Surrounding controversy Tandav came two months after a similar brawl over the Netflix series A suitable guy. Madhya Pradesh police had filed a case in November against two people, including the deputy head of the streaming platform, for allegedly damaging religious sentiment after BJP members and Hindutva activists objected to a kissing scene between the protagonists of a temple show. Read also: It’s not just an Amazon online series under criticism from Hindutva groups, the real tandav is yet to come

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos