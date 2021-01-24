Case of the Suspected COVID-19 New Zealand Census Community: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





footprint Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images New Zealand has kept its coronavirus community spreading low by maintaining tight border controls, but on Sunday the country of 5 million reported its first community case since November. And officials say it could include a more transmissible variant of the virus. A 56-year-old woman, who had traveled to Spain and the Netherlands for work late last year, tested positive for COVID-19 after being in managed isolation for the 14 days required after her return to New Zealand. New Zealand Ministry of Health said. She had tested negative twice on January 2 and January 10 but started showing symptoms on January 15. “A further test is needed, including a serological blood test, to confirm whether the issue is new or historic,” the ministry said. But she said initial test results suggest “it is new and we are treating it as such”. Health officials are investigating “to see if there is a match with other cases in the isolated managed institution” or if the woman has one of the most contagious variants that have been cut worldwide, the ministry said. It said that while in the Netherlands, the woman “was in contact with family members, who later tested positive for COVID-19”. “We are working on the assumption that this is a positive case and that it is a more transmissible variant, either one first identified in South Africa or the United Kingdom, or potentially Brazil or another transmissible variant,” Ashley Bloomfield said. New Zealand’s director general of health, said at a press conference, according to Reuters. The woman had been to about 30 countries in the Northland region of the northern island of New Zealand since leaving isolation. She lives with another person who has shown no symptoms. That person has been tested and is also isolating pending results. Some of the woman’s other close contacts are also being tested and required to be isolated for 14 days. Health officials assessed the woman’s vigilance in using a COVID-19 tracking app to record her movements. New Zealand reported 1,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths. There are 79 active cases in the country. Most locals are not expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by second half of the year. The ability of the remote island country to keep the coronavirus under control through severe blockages has lifted spirits all over the world. But every few months some new cases appear. “This is a reminder to all of us that the pandemic continues and that this is a complex virus,” Bloomfield said.

