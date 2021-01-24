Government, Metro Manila to implement measures against high prices

MANILA, Philippines – The government has promised relief from rising food prices by imposing tougher measures on retailers and a possible 60-day freeze on pork, chicken, fish and vegetable prices in Metro Manila.

Mayors have signed an agreement with the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Manila Metropolitan Development Authority (MMDA) to adopt a unified set of measures to arrest high product prices in public markets .

Agriculture Secretary William Dar over the weekend said among the agreed strategies is the strengthening of local price coordination councils (LPCCs) in a bid to reduce surplus prices by wholesalers, traders and retailers.

Dar said those who unreasonably raise prices and take advantage of the tight supply situation of pork and vegetables should be stopped.

“Second, from now on we will ask them to register in order to know who they are, and then monitor them regularly,” he said.

Commerce Secretary Ramon Lopez, for his part, said DTI would focus and improve on its task of monitoring prices.

“We hope to be able to come up with a clear price list and appropriate price control, for the guidance and compliance of retailers and retailers. It is important to have a list of participants in the value chain,” he said. Lopez.

Meanwhile, MMDA Mayor Benhur Abalos Jr. assured that Metro Manila mayors will assist in the process of monitoring, enforcing and judging prices.

Other agreed measures include identifying areas in Metro Manila where cooperatives and farmers associations can deliver and sell their products directly through the DA Kadiwa marketing program.

In support of the immediate and medium-term initiatives of the DA and DTI to stabilize food supply and prices, the mayors pledged to support the DA’s recommendation to President Duterte to set a price freeze on selected food items such as pork and chicken. , fish and vegetables.

In particular, DA is pushing for a price ceiling of P270 per kilogram for pork cashews, P300 per kilogram for liempo pork, and P160 per kilogram for coated chicken. Once approved by the President, a price freeze will be in effect for the next 60 days

High pork prices are still due to limited supply as African swine fever remains a challenge in the country especially now that the disease has entered the Visayas.

To address the issues in the ASF, Duterte issued Executive Order 105 which established the National Animal Disease Task Force, which seeks to take action to prevent the entry of animal-transmitted diseases, to control their spread, and to address other related issues.

As for vegetables, the low supply is attributed to past typhoons that caused massive damage to farms in Bulacan and Nueva Ecija.

Meanwhile, Senator Bong Go urged the executive department to intervene and curb rising prices of pork and chicken products by setting a price ceiling.

“If possible, let the government bear this burden and charge the problem public with high prices,” Go told the Filipino.

He said the DA is already planning to increase the volume of pork imports and increase local pork supply by tripling the Minimum Input Volume (MAV) to keep meat prices in a stable country.

Go also praised Duterte for signing Executive Order 123 which modifies the import duty rates for some agricultural products under Article 1611 of the Republic Act 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act), further maintaining reduced tariff rates for next year’s mechanical drunk chicken and turkey.

Wage increase not enough – Robredo

Yesterday, Vice President Leni Robredo urged the government to look into the recent rise in prices, saying the higher wages demanded by the working groups would not be enough to address the problem.

“The salary increase is not enough. “We have to adjust everything to control inflation,” she said on her weekly radio program on dzXL. which are contributing factors to the price increase. “

Earlier, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that minimum wage payers in 15 regions in the country can now apply for a pay rise.

DOLE-Executive Director of the National Wages and Productivity Commission Maria Criselda Sy said that only workers in the Cagayan Valley and Soccsksargen, the anniversary of their last wage order is March 16 and February 2 respectively, respectively, can not yet request a wage increase.

The country’s inflation rate rose to 3.5 percent in December last year, the highest since February of 3.8 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority announced.

Robredo said many Filipinos do not feel the impact of the 60-day price freeze implemented from November 18 to January 17, citing how pork prices have risen beyond the suggested retail price of P225 per kilogram.

She also called for government assistance for adult pigs affected by African swine fever.

“We have to take this seriously as it means that many of our compatriots may experience hunger,” she said.

Taking cue from the Duterte administration’s massive infrastructure Build program, a well-known economist in Congress called on the DA to increase its ‘plant, plant, plant’ program.

Rep. Colonel Joey Salceda, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, said the government – and private citizens as well – should implement and “calibrate” the backyard gardening program as it “will meet the demands of living and encourage food of home and home sufficiency. ”

“Strengthen the Plant Plant Plant, focus on poor urban, rural communities,” he said, noting that the DA allocated about P85.6 billion to the Plant Plant “core program” for “modernization of agriculture” under P4.5-trillion national budget for this year. – Helen Flores, Delon Porcalla