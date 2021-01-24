Covid-19: AfriForum takes SAHPRA, Mkhize to court to approve ivermectin for patients





AfriForum has brought an urgent lawsuit against the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize over the use of ivermectin for Covid-19 patients.

He says SAHPRA has failed to approve applications from doctors who were brought in in accordance with Section 21 of the Law on Medicines and Related Substances.

This, as Free State University prepares the clinical trial protocol to determine the efficacy of ivermectin for Covid-19. AfriForum has brought an urgent lawsuit against the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to ensure ivermectin is available to doctors who want to prescribe it to treat Covid-19 . According to the civil rights group, SAHPRA failed to approve applications from physicians, which were brought in accordance with Section 21 of the Drugs and Related Substances Act – to approve ivermectin for the treatment of patients with Covid-19. READ | 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines are coming, says Ramaphosa The claim to Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was brought on behalf of Dr George Coetzee and two patients. In a letter to SAPHRA this week, the applicants’ attorneys indicated that three claims relating to Section 21 had been submitted and should have been processed within 24-72 hours. They had not received any response and a third patient had died. Applicants request (among others): The failure of SAHPRA to approve the claims of Section 21 shall be reviewed and set aside and the court approved the claims of Section 21;

A declaring order that ivermectin is a safe drug for human use, subject to proper administration in a controlled manner under the management of a treating physician; AND

A declaratory order that qualified physicians and pharmacists are entitled to within the meaning of Section 14 (4) of the Composite Medicines Act, with a doctor’s prescription, which includes Ivermectin. The parties are set to appear in court on Tuesday. SAHPRA, Mkhize and the health department have until Monday to oppose the application, if they so wish. “Ivermectin is listed by the World Health Organization as an essential medicine and has been proven safe – also in children. Studies conducted in the US, Argentina, India, Egypt and Spain all show that ivermectin has the potential to treat Covid -19 and reduce deaths, “said AfriForum head of research Barend Uys. The chairman of the South African Agri Initiative Board, AfriForum, Dr Theo de Jager, said farmers were currently the largest consumers of veterinary medicines containing ivermectin. “More and more people are using these products, however, which poses a challenge to farmers in terms of availability and affordability,” de Jager added. Clinical treatment In a guiding note earlier this month, SAHPRA said it “encourages and supports all well-designed, ethically approved scientific studies designed to identify new or existing medicines used to treat or prevent Covid-19 “. On Sunday, it was reported that FARMOVS, a fully owned clinical research company of the Free State University (UFS), along with several medical and scientific experts at the university, were in the process of preparing a clinical trial protocol for it. determine the efficacy of ivermectin for Covid-19 in a randomized controlled trial, as required by the legal professions, in order to submit it for approval to the relevant national regulatory authority. “By participating in the preparation of the clinical trial protocol, FARMOVS and UFS remain supportive and committed to contributing to the development of treatments and treatment strategies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” the university said in a statement. If the clinical trial protocol is approved by the relevant national regulatory authority, UFS would presumably be the first university in South Africa to prove such a study. “UFS is committed to rigorous science and evidence-based research, and both FARMOVS and the university fully support the published opinions and guidelines of SAHPRA and scientific advisory boards set up by the scientific community, as well as the South African government ‘s position on ivermectin. for Covid-19 “.

