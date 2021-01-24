US exceeds 25 million cases of coronaviruses: data from Johns Hopkins

More than 25 million Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the United States since the pandemic began, Johns Hopkins University said Sunday, just days after President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

The staggering number contributes to about 8% of the population as the death toll in the country shifted over 417,000.

Biden, who has detailed the first national strategy against Covid-19, warned that deaths could reach 600,000 before vaccines begin to establish immunity on a large scale.

He has made fighting the coronavirus a priority and is pushing for Congress to pass a $ 1.9 trillion bailout package that would include billions of dollars to raise vaccination rates.

Biden has said he wants 100 million people vaccinated within his first 100 days in office, and he has called on Americans to wear masks for 100 days.

Earlier in the day, Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klein, said there was no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine set by the Trump administration as the virus raged in recent months in office.

“The process of distributing the vaccine, especially outside of nursing homes and community hospitals as a whole, did not really exist when we entered the White House,” Klein told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Biden plans to partner with state and local governments to establish vaccination sites in conference centers, stadiums and gymnasiums. The new administration will also deploy thousands of clinical staff from federal agencies, military medical personnel and pharmacy chains to increase vaccinations and make food teachers and clerks acceptable.

Vaccination programs remained far from the Trump administration’s goal of 20 million Americans inoculated by the end of 2020.

“We have seen this factor across the country where millions of doses have been distributed, but only about half have been delivered,” Klein said.

“So the process of getting that gun vaccine – this is the difficult process. This is where we are back as a country. This is where we are focused on the Biden administration – to increase it.”

Countries around the world are in a race against time to inoculate their populations before the coronavirus becomes a seed that can resist newly approved vaccinations.

Vivek Murthy, Biden’s nominee for general surgeon, told ABC News on Sunday that 100 million doses in 100 days were “a floor, not a ceiling” and warned of new strains.

“The variants are very disturbing,” Murthy told the network.

“It is up to us to adapt and stay ahead,” he added.

The caseload in the US remains much higher in absolute terms.

India, where the population is about four times larger than in the US, has the second highest case load with about 10.6 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins.

After the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the US in January 2020, it took until the end of April for the figure to exceed one million. The total number of cases has followed an almost exponential upward curve since then.

Last week, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins announced that more than 400,000 people in the U.S. had died from Covid-19, a grim marker that came a day before Biden’s inauguration.