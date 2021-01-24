NCP Prakhanda-led faction expels PM Oli from party general membership





The ruling Nepalese Communist Party faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday expelled Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from the party’s general membership. The decision to remove Oli from the party’s general membership was taken at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the faction led by former Prime Ministers Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal after Oli failed to provide explanations for his recent moves as required by the leadership of party, sources said. Earlier in December, the disbanded group ousted Oli, one of the two leaders of the ruling party, as party chairman. Madhav Nepal was appointed as the party’s second chairman. Prachanda is the first chairman of the party. The Prague-led faction on January 15 demanded clarification from Oli claiming he was carrying out activities that went against the party’s policies. The faction decided to remove Oli even from the usual party membership after he chose not to give any explanation, party sources said. Oli was accused of violating the party statute by the disbanded group. The latest political development came two days after the fragmented NCP faction led a massive anti-government rally, saying Prime Minister Oli’s “unconstitutional” dissolution of Parliament posed serious threats to the hard-won federal democratic republic system. Prachanda last week said that by dissolving the House, Oli dealt a blow to the Constitution as well as the republican democratic system which has been put in place through seven decades of people-to-people war. Madhav Nepal, who last month replaced Oli as party chairman from the Prachanda-led faction, said the Constitution did not give the prime minister the right to dissolve parliament. Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after Oli, known for his pro-Chinese leanings, in a surprise move dissolved Parliament, amid a power feud with Prachanda. His move to dissolve the 275-member House sparked protests by a large section of the Prachanda-led NCP, also a co-chair of the ruling party. Oli, who is the chairman of an NCP faction, said he was forced to dissolve the House after knowing that the Prachanda-led faction was planning to file a no-confidence motion against him and file an indictment against President Bidya Devi Bhandari. . The Oli-led CPN-UML and the Prachanda-led NCP (Maoist Center) merged in May 2018 to form a Unified Communist Party of Nepal following their alliance victory in the 2017 general election. Following a vertical split in the ruling party following the dissolution of the House, the two factions, one led by Oli and the other led by Prachanda, have submitted separate requests to the Election Commission claiming that their faction is the genuine party and sought to provide them with the party election symbol. However, the Election Commission has not yet decided on the issue. In December, China sent a four-member high-level delegation to Nepal to prevent a split within the NCP. The team, led by a Deputy Minister of the Chinese Communist Party, Guo Yezhou – held separate meetings with several senior NCP leaders before returning home unsuccessfully on its mission. India has described Oli’s sudden decision to dissolve Parliament and call for new elections as an “internal matter” for the country to decide according to its democratic processes.

