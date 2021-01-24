Man charged with non-isolation upon arrival in Corner Brook from Alberta

RNC in Corner Brook arrested a man from Alberta early Sunday morning after he failed to isolate himself. (RNC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a 24-year-old with failing in self-isolation after he was found during a traffic stop in Regent Square in Corner Brook on Sunday morning.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle at 3:54 a.m. Sunday morning and as the vehicle stopped, the man driving fled on foot.

He was quickly arrested, according to an RNC press release.

As a result of the arrest, the man, a resident of Fort McMurray, Alta., Was arrested and charged with malfunctioning a vehicle, refusing and obstructing a peace officer.

The RNC said the man arrived in the province on Friday. Anyone coming to the province should be self-isolated for 14 days, unless given a modified work exemption, for example, when they can travel to and from work during the two weeks of isolation.

He is the second person reported to be arrested by RNCunder on the province’s special measures order since taking effect in March.

A woman in Corner Brook was arrested twice for non-isolation in late March.

The 24-year-old remains in custody and will appear in District Court on Sunday.

He was also given a 90-day driving suspension and the vehicle was seized.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador