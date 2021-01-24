11 gold miners rescued in China after 2 weeks trapped undergroundExBulletin





footprint Chen Hao / AP Chen Hao / AP Eleven miners have been rescued in China after two attractive weeks trapped about 2,000 meters underground. The rescue marked a moment of celebration and relief in what has been a painstaking and complex effort to bring men to safety. One miner has already died and 10 others remain missing. The first miner was rescued shortly after 11 a.m. local time on Sunday. Television footage showed rescue crews applauding and cheering as the miner emerged to the surface wearing a blindfold to protect his eyes from the light. He was taken to hospital for treatment, with his condition being described as “extremely poor”. Several other miners were seen walking on their own with the help of rescuers before being taken to hospital. The miners were trapped on Jan. 10 after an unexplained explosion at the Hushan gold mine located in Qixia town in China’s eastern Shandong province. Just 30 hours later the accident was reported, leading to shootings at least two local officials. There were no signs of life for several days, but then on January 17, rescue crews felt a pull on one of the ropes they had lowered into the mine. Trapped miners were eventually able to take a note for rescue teams, warning that they were injured, surrounded by water and in need of medication. The note said that 11 people were trapped in one section of the mine, one in another section and that 10 others were not known for the account. “I hope the rescue will not stop,” they wrote in their note. “We have hope, thank you!” Rescue crews were able to lower medicines, food and fluids to the miners, as well as thermometers and blankets. The miners also demanded that pickles and porridge be thrown at them while waiting to be stored. To reach the miners, rescue teams had to clear the area a blockage which was estimated to be more than 300 feet thick and weighing approximately 140,000 pounds. On Wednesday, one of the miners died from head injuries sustained in the blast, according to the state Xinhua News Agency. China’s mines are among the most dangerous in the world. In December, 23 miners died after a carbon monoxide leak at a mine in southwest Chongqing City. Three months earlier, 16 miners had died in a similar accident in the city. For all of 2020, China recorded 434 mining accidents and 573 mining-related deaths, by country National Mine Safety Administration.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos