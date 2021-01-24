Polisario Front rocket attack on Moroccan forces





The pro-independence Polisario Front WESTERN SAHARAS launched a rocket attack on the Guerguerat buffer zone today as it continued to target Moroccan occupying forces. The attack was confirmed in a statement by a military leader of the Polisario Front carried out on the website of the Saharawi SPS press agency. But Morocco dismissed the attack as an attempt to create a propaganda war, a media war, over the existence of a war in the Sahara, with a senior official insisting the situation is normal. However, the Polisario Front said in a statement last week that it had been bombing positions and entrenches of Moroccan occupation forces along the sand wall for more than 70 days. Tensions flared after Morocco launched a military operation on November 13 in the Guerguerat buffer zone, in the extreme south of the former Spanish colony, in violation of a UN-brokered ceasefire it has held since 1991. US President Joe Biden has been under pressure to reverse a decision by his predecessor to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over disputed territory in exchange for Rabat normalizing relations with Israel. The Front has insisted it is open to UN talks but will not lay down its arms. He wants a referendum on independence, as agreed in the 1991 agreement. In the past, we put all our trust in the international community and eventually ended our armed struggle, said Polisario senior security official Sidi Ould Oukal last week. We have waited 30 years: 30 years of broken promises, overvaluation and volatile expectations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos