Over 2.4 million children deprived of education in Syria: UN





More than half of children in war-torn Syria are losing their education, the UN UNICEF children’s agency said on Sunday, with a third of schools destroyed or commanded by militants. The figures are a significant increase from previous estimates when UNICEF said a third of Syrian children were out of school. “After nearly ten years of war in Syria, more than half of children continue to be deprived of education,” UNICEF said in a statement, estimating that there are over 2.4 million children out of school within the country. “This number is likely to increase in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exacerbated the disruption of education in Syria,” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Middle East and North Africa chief. with the head of the crisis in Syria Muhannad Hadi, in a joint statement. “The education system in Syria is too extensive, unfunded, fragmented and unable to provide safe, equitable and sustainable services for millions of children,” they added. More than 387,000 people have been killed and more than half of Syria’s population of 20 million before the war have been forced to flee their homes since Syria’s 2011 civil war broke out. “One in three schools inside Syria can no longer be used because they were destroyed, damaged or are being used for military purposes,” the statement added. Schools that remain operational, UNICEF said, are often overcrowded and located in “buildings with insufficient water and sanitation, electricity, heating or ventilation”. UNICEF said it confirmed 52 attacks on educational facilities last year, bringing to nearly 700 the number of UN-confirmed violations against schools and teaching staff.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos