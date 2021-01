Israel bans international flights to stem coronavirus outbreak

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel will suspend passenger flights in and out of the country from Monday evening for a week as it seeks to stop the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. With rare exceptions, we are hermetically sealing the skies to prevent the entry of virus variants and also to ensure that we move forward quickly with our vaccination campaign, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in public remarks at the start of a cabinet meeting. The ban will take effect Monday at 2200 GMT and will last until the end of January, said a statement from Netanyahu’s office. Country borders have been largely closed to foreigners during the pandemic, with only Israeli passport holders allowed entry. Also Sunday, Israel expanded rapid vaccination to include late adolescents. Vaccines were initially restricted to the elderly and other high-risk categories, but are now available to anyone over the age of 40 or – with parental permission – those between the ages of 16 and 18. The inclusion of late adolescents is intended to enable them to return (to school) and hold regular exams, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Education. Israel issues a maturity certificate to high school students in grades 10-12 who pass exams, administered by the Ministry of Education, who play a major role in university admissions. They can also affect placement in the military, where many Israelis do compulsory post-secondary service. Israel has the fastest level of vaccine distribution in the world. With regular imports of Pfizer Inc. vaccines, it has administered at least one dose to more than 25% of its population of 9 million since December 19, the Ministry of Health says. The country has been under a third national blockade since December 27, which it plans to lift by the end of January. Critics say the government has handled the crisis badly, lacking a clear long-term strategy and allowing politics to obscure its decisions. Education Minister Yoav Galant, speaking on Ynet TV, said it was too early to know if the schools would reopen next month. Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell; Written by Maayan Lubell and Dan Williams; Edited by Frances Kerry

