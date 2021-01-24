Switch to EU to avoid Brexit costs, firms say | Brexit

British businesses exporting to the mainland are encouraged by government trade advisers to set up separate companies within the EU in order to capture the additional tariffs, documents and taxes resulting from Brexit. spotter can detect.

In a dramatic turn to the Brexit saga, small businesses in the UK are being told by advisers working for the Department for International Trade (DIT) that the best way to bypass the border issues and VAT problems that have accumulated from 1 January is to register new firms within the EU single market, from where they can distribute their goods much more freely.

The heads of two UK businesses involved in Brexit-related problems have told spotter that, following advice from experts in the Department of International Trade, they have already decided to register new companies in the EU in the coming weeks and they knew of many others in similar positions. Other companies have also said they too have been advised by government officials to register operations in the EU but have not yet made decisions.

Andrew Moss, who runs Horizon Retail Marketing Solutions in Ely, Cambridgeshire, which sells packaging and outlet markets to UK and EU clients, is registering a European company Horizon Europe in the Netherlands in the coming weeks, on the advice of a senior government adviser.

That means removing a small number of staff here and hiring people in the Netherlands.

Referring to discussions with a senior DIT adviser on trade, Moss said: This guy spoke with full sense. What I said was, do I have another choice [other than to set up a company abroad]? He confirmed that he could not see any other way. He told me that what I was thinking of doing was the right thing, that he could see no other option. He did not see this as a problem of indentation. He said he had to be careful what he said, but he was very clear.

Moss said it was now clear that Brexit was not about gaining control of the EU but about investing in it to survive.

Geoffrey Betts, managing director of Stewart Superior Ltd, a company in Marlow, Bucks, which sells office supplies to UK and mainland clients, said he had also decided to set up a company in the Netherlands for the same reasons.

He had also spoken to an official in the Department of International Trade before making his decision and received the same advice. When the government said it had secured free trade, it was clear it was nothing of the sort, Betts said. VAT issues, new charges for the movement of goods and more bureaucracy all added to an administrative nightmare, he said.

By moving operations to the EU and sending large remittances from the UK to their new European operations, businesses can not only avoid cross-border delays and costs for every small shipment they send, but can also alleviate VAT problems. that are currently hitting them and their European clients hard.

A spokesman for the Department of International Trade said: “This is not a government policy, the Cabinet Office has issued clear instructions, available in gov.uk/transition, and we encourage all businesses to follow that guidance. We are ensuring that all officials are properly forwarding this information.

Yesterday, as the impact of leaving the single market and customs union on 1 January became increasingly clear, Times Financial reported that the cost of a 12 bottle of wine in UK stores could rise to 1.50 a bottle due to additional bureaucracy and charges affecting imports.

In a further blow to the idea of ​​British post-Brexit global governments, the chances of signing a swift UK / US trade deal also appear to be waning as President Joe Bidens nominee for Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen made it is clear that the president had even more to promote domestic economic priorities than international trade agreements.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and shadow minister for the Cabinet Office, said: “Once again we see this government of pure incompetence and lack of planning keeping British businesses behind and slowing our economic recovery.

They need to grasp this now and stop leaving our businesses in the cold.