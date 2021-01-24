Millions passed through airports during the pandemic





Millions of international passengers have passed through Luton and Heathrow airports during the pandemic, the figures suggest.

In fact, people boarded or disembarked from international flights at Luton Airport 2,263,833 times between April and November, according to the latest data from the Civil Aviation Authority.

But that was still only 18 percent of the 12.3 million recorded during the same period in 2019. And in Heathrow people got on or off the airport 5,802,015 times, which was just 11 percent of the 52.8 million registered in 2019. Figures include arrivals and departures, and passengers who changed from one aircraft to another as part of the same trip. About 19.5 million passengers traveled to and from UK airports included in the data in the eight months to November, although this was down 90 per cent from about 186 million a year ago. The government recently removed all “travel corridors” – which had allowed people to enter the country from certain destinations without self-isolation – to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 variants. The major policy change came after ministers announced inbound passengers should now test negative for Covid-19 before boarding a plane. But the government has come under fire for failing to act quickly to strengthen the UK’s borders. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the travel measures after it was reported that Home Secretary Priti Patel had backed tougher restrictions during the early stages of the pandemic. In remarks first reported by political website Guido Fawkes, Ms Patel allegedly told the Conservative Friends of India: “For ‘if we had closed our borders earlier’, the answer is yes. I have been an advocate of they closed last March. ” Labor’s shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: “The Government’s reluctance and delay in taking action saw vital opportunities to help curb the spread of the lost virus. “Their lack of a clear strategy, including a proper airport testing regime, was apparently a concern for the Secretary of the Interior as well. “Labor has called on ministers to come to Parliament to explain what has been learned from these critical mistakes and to describe a proper strategy for protecting our borders from the emerging types of virus.” Asked about calls to close UK borders to foreign visitors, Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News “we always keep these things in mind”, adding: “And it has been taken into consideration”. The most common destination for international departures and arrivals at Heathrow Airport was Italy – around 545,000 passengers passed through the airport between April and November en route to or from the European nation. This was followed by Germany (511,000) and the US (419,000). Tim Alderslade, chief executive of the UK Airlines industry body, said he supported the government’s recent measures to “keep borders safe and protect the public”. “However with the blockage, travel ban and now mandatory pre-departure testing, UK airlines have started 2021 taking one step forward and two steps back,” he said. Airliness is the vital airline to receive further financial support as part of a recovery plan, added Mr. Alderslade. A Department of Transportation spokeswoman said: “The UK border has remained open to ensure critical flows of goods and people have been able to keep up, while measures for new arrivals such as self-isolation and testing are helping to keep the public safe. ”







