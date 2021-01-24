491,970 Covid vaccines given in one day while the number of deaths increases by 610





The UK is increasing its vaccine progress.



Photo: PA





Another 610 people died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 97,939. Another 30,004 cases were reported in the most recent 24-hour period – a 22% drop from a week earlier. But the UK is rapidly accelerating the vaccination process, with a new record high number of the first 491,970 doses administered in just 24 hours, bringing the total number who received a first dose to 6.35 million. The news of the growing population has some protection against the virus has come with a warning, after the warning of Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam last night those who have had strokes may still be able to spread Covid-19. Urging people to continue to follow the blockade rules, Professor Van Tam said: “Through the vaccination program, millions of people most vulnerable to COVID-19 are being given significant protection against this virus – a fantastic achievement. “ However, regardless of whether one has been vaccinated or not, it is vital that everyone follows national restrictions and public health advice, as protection takes up to 3 weeks to begin and we still do not know the impact of vaccines on transmission. The vaccine is rightly something to celebrate – let it be patient, stay home and support the NHS as it continues to spread the vaccine. His warning comes as the Prime Minister announced a new variant of Covid-19 seen for the first time in London and the South West could be more deadly than the original virus. Scientists have warned that there could be no early relief of blocking rules due to the new variant. Read more: The Secretary of Health ‘schools of hope’ will reopen by Easter Read more: Vaccines may not stop the spread of Covid, warns Van Tam Earlier today, Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told LBC he thinks the current blockade will last until May. Told Lord Lansley, who was health secretary from 2010-2012 Tom Swarbrick: The national blockade will last until May. Why not? Schools will be back first, he predicted, but said he expects this not to last until the end of March, when all those over 50 have been vaccinated. The risk of course is to go to Easter, we have been doing those vaccinations for over 50 years, but the pressure on the NHS has not diminished because there is a time lag between the number of cases we are experiencing and the pressure on the NHS, he continued. This is what makes me think we are seeing the end of April rather than Easter.







