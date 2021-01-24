Thug, 38, was jailed after coughing and spitting at police officers





Patrick James Lee coughed and spat at police officers after testing positive for coronavirus, telling them, “You have COVID now.” (SWNS) A bandit arrested for domestic abuse coughed up and spat at police officers after coming out positive for coronavirus, telling them: You have COVID now. Patrick James Lee also threatened to bite the officers as they guarded him in the hospital, a court heard. The 38-year-old, who had previous convictions for domestic violence, has been jailed for 21 months after pleading guilty to assaulting two emergency service workers, as well as a charge of coercive and controlling conduct. Giving him the sentence in the Crown Court in York, Registrar Mark McKone told Lee: You were tested for COVID-19, your test was positive and you knew it. You showed a complete lack of respect for the police. Lee was jailed for 21 months in York Crown Court. (PA) The York Crown Court heard that Lee had been arrested for control and coercive behavior against his girlfriend in November when he was taken to York Hospital. Two officers were assigned to guard him, but when they arrived at 2 a.m., Lee was walking through a ward with his shorts and socks, causing a disturbance and trying to talk to other patients. Read more: Police disrupt Birmingham student party for which “some guests traveled 200 miles to” As they tried to calm him down, he fought with the officers, one of whom was suffering from asthma and was swearing and shouting. Prosecutor Andrew Stranex said: This defendant made determined efforts to cough and spit at the officers. He told the court that Lee, who knew he was carrying the virus, shouted at them: You have Covid now and when he was told he could have infected others, he replied: Good. I hope both are police officers. The court heard that Lee had been arrested for control and coercive behavior towards his girlfriend after he had repeatedly banged his head against a kitchen drain board and thrown his head in another incident, as well as locked him in the house. His attorney Chris Moran said Lee had problems with drugs and alcohol and had suffered two close family losses in four years that had affected him badly. The story goes on While in prison, he had received COVID-19 hygiene training so that he could work as a prison cleaner, the court heard. Look: What you can do and what you can not do during England’s third national block

