Aid groups in Yemen call on US to revoke definition of Houthi terrorism





DUBAI (Reuters) – Twenty-two aid groups working in Yemen on Sunday called on the new US administration to revoke the designation of the Iranian-backed Houthi movement in Yemen as a foreign terrorist organization, saying it puts risk millions of lives and the peace process. The U.S. State Department has begun a name review, which went into effect Jan. 19, a day before President Joe Biden was inaugurated. The designation freezes any U.S. Houthis-related assets, prohibits Americans from doing business with them, and makes it a crime to provide support or movement resources. “This appointment comes at a time when famine is a very real threat to a country devastated by six years of conflict, and it must be revoked immediately. Any disruption of rescue operations and commercial imports of food, fuel, medicine and goods “other essentials will endanger millions of lives,” the aid group said in a statement. The United States has excluded aid groups, the United Nations, the Red Cross and the export of agricultural goods, medicines and medical equipment from their names. But aid organizations say the legal implications of the definition are not fully understood, and the exceptions do not adequately cover the commercial sector. “The associated licenses and guidelines do not provide sufficient guarantees for international banks, shipping companies and suppliers that still face the risk of falling US laws. As a result, many in the commercial sector will feel that the risk is too high. senior to continue working in Yemen, “they said. Signatories to the declaration include Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Save the Children and the International Rescue Committee. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Houthis in a war widely seen as a conflict between representatives of the US ally of Saudi Arabia and Iran. UN officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Frances Kerry)

