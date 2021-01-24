Thousands take to the streets to protest Brazils Bolsonaro





Sunday’s protests were called by conservative groups that once supported the president, while those on Saturday came from the left. When Bolsonaro arrived, we voted for him for his proposals that seemed interesting to us, but the situation now with the pandemic is dire, said Meg Fernandes, a 66-year-old engineer who joined a protest in Rio on Sunday. She said she was particularly alarmed by the situation in the northern city of Manaus, where there is a waiting list for intensive care beds in the hospital and a lack of medical oxygen. I was already disappointed last year, but now with the situation in Manaus, I think (this government) should stop, she said. Goodbye, Bolsonaro. Thomaz Favaro, a political analyst at Risk Consulting, said Bolsonaro faces little risk of blame, though that could change if his allies lose a Feb. 2 vote for the lower house leadership. Bolsonaro’s base in Congress is volatile but strong, he said, though it could be damaged by presidents who value popularity. But he said blaming would be a nuclear option that changes the country’s political trajectory. Bolsonaro, who is in the middle of his four-year term, has faced new criticism in recent weeks over both the Manaus crisis and delays in launching the Brazils immunization campaign against COVID-19. The president has long resisted blocking measures against the new coronavirus, arguing that the economic damage would be worse than the disease. Brazil’s attorney general, Augusto Aras, on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to open an investigation into Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello over the crisis in Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas. Aras quoted a document that said the ministry knew of a possible oxygen shortage on January 8th, but did not start sending additional supplies until January 12th. A newly released Datafolha poll from January 20-21 showed that support for Bolsonaro fell to 37% from 31% in December, the biggest drop in a month since the start of his administration. The number that rates his poor performance rose to 40% from 32%. The margin of error was two percentage points. We demand an indictment of Bolsonaro because it is not just a crime he committed. The way he handled the pandemic He spent money on ineffective remedies instead of investing in vaccines and oxygen, said Tiago Sussekind, a 21-year-old law student who joined Saturday’s protest in Rio. AP reporter Diarlei Rodrigues contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

