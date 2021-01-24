Israel will close the airport to stem the COVID-19 explosion

Connect with us

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel will close its international airport to near flights as the government races to control a raging coronavirus outbreak.

The introduction of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus, coupled with poor enforcement of safety rules in ultra-Orthodox communities, has contributed to one of the highest infection rates in the world. He has also threatened to underestimate Israel’s very successful campaign to vaccinate its population against the virus.

Late Sunday, the Israeli Cabinet approved what Netanyahu said would be a tight closure of incoming and outgoing air traffic. The government said it would make exceptions for a small number of humanitarian cases, such as funerals and medical patients, and cargo flights.

“We are closing the skies hermetically, with the exception of the really rare exceptions, to prevent the entry of virus mutations and also to ensure that we move forward quickly with our vaccination campaign,” Netanyahu said.

The order will start early Tuesday and will remain in effect until January 31st. Netanyahu’s office said the order still required parliamentary legislation to be finalized.

Throughout the pandemic, Israel has restricted access to its main international airport. But it has made exceptions for certain categories of people, including religious students and Israelis returning from abroad, while allowing Israeli tourists to fly to a handful of “green places”. This limited air travel seems to have allowed highly contagious variants of the coronavirus from the UK and other countries to enter the country.

The Israeli Ministry of Health has recorded over 595,000 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and over 4,361 deaths. New cases of the disease continue to rise, even though the country has launched one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world and is in the middle of the third blockade across the country.

Israeli authorities have struggled to enforce compliance in ultra-Orthodox communities. On Sunday, religious demonstrators clashed with police in several cities.

Throughout the pandemic, many large ultra-Orthodox sects have violated safety rules by continuing to open schools, pray in synagogues, and hold mass weddings at funerals. This has contributed to a disproportionate rate of infection, with the ultra-Orthodox community accounting for more than a third of Israel’s coronavirus cases, despite making up just over 10% of the population.

In Jerusalem, police opened tear gas and stinking water to disperse a crowd of hundreds of ultra-Orthodox residents outside a reopened school. Demonstrators shouted “get out of here, Nazis” against officers who were filmed arresting participants.

In the coastal city of Ashdod, police clashed with dozens of protesters outside an ultra-Orthodox school. In the ultra-orthodox town of Bnei Brak, large protesting crowds ousted journalists. A police officer fired into the air as he was surrounded by a crowd of protesters.

Five police officers were injured in the altercation and at least four people were arrested, police said.

With the country experiencing a raging coronavirus outbreak, the Israeli government last week extended the country’s third nationwide blockade until the end of January.

Sunday’s clashes were the latest incident of heightened tensions over enforcing blockade rules in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods. On Friday, ultra-Orthodox Israelis attacked a police vehicle in the town of Bnei Brak, outside Tel Aviv. A mob stoned the police car and punctured the tires.

