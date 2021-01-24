Connect with us

Swansea DVLA staff ‘scared’ to go to work after 500 coronavirus cases since pandemic onset

Staff at Swanseas DVLA have said they are too scared to go to work and that morale is at all times low.

They are very unhappy with the working conditions in the country and have spoken out about their fears as they were forced to go to work while a new, more infectious coronavirus virus is circulating.

A DVLA spokesman said it was putting staff safety first in its office locations after doing everything it could to protect them from the virus.

But MS Swansea Mike Hedges said he was so concerned about the situation that he had raised it with First Secretary Mark Drakeford.

Mr Drakeford indicated that he had raised concerns about the situation in the wake of the 500 coronavirus cases there since the start of the pandemic and that the Welsh Government had been concerned about DVLA for some time.

Mr Hedges said he was alarmed that in just one day there had been a series of workers who tested positive for the deadly virus.

“I was told that 14 people had found Covid-19 at the DVLA call center in Swansea,” Mr Hedges said.

I asked DVLA to make arrangements for people to work from home and I also raised these concerns with the First Minister.

The advice is for people to work from home if possible, and Westminster government agencies should set a good example.

One worker, who did not want to be named, said: Why is there so much staff in the agency, especially now that there is another type that is much more dangerous? “

They said some staff were defending, but claimed that DVLA should tell more people to work from home.

Work areas are not properly cleaned, there are not enough napkins or hand gels in the areas, staff are close together, not two meters away and, shockingly, there are still hot spots moving from table to table every week, they claimed ata.

Something must be done immediately, otherwise the strike action is something to be seen in the following I am sure, however this should not be necessary.

The agency needs to protect its staff, however they still require us to be on the job.

An explosion of Covid-19 was reported at the Swansea Vale center in Llansamlet in December after 352 cases were confirmed in the span of four months. DVLA in Swansea has a workforce of 6,000.

Another employee at the DVLAs contact center, who did not want to be named, claimed: Morale is at an all-time low.

It has been awful since September when we went back to full hours and the number of staff increased.

“The way the building is arranged is not appropriate for the social distance that is possible for a full day of work,” they asserted.

Our calls are still being monitored and recorded, which is very stressful during these times, and we constantly have emails sent by managers on how to improve call efficiency.

We were told to turn off our contact tracking application as our building was secure in Covid, so it was not necessary.

We are still very hot and some days colleagues are being sent home as they show up for their shift and there is no table available for them, which means overcrowding and they rely on staff calling ill, isolating or having Covid to free a table for someone else.

PCS Secretary General Mark Serwotka said: “It’s a scandal that DVLA is not doing more to reduce numbers in the workplace when Covid infections are on the rise.

Our members are telling us that they are afraid to enter the workplace for fear of not catching Covid-19. Miners must intervene and ensure that DVLA is doing its best to enable staff to work from home and temporarily discontinue non-critical services.

DVLA made it clear that some staff had been able to work from home in accordance with government advice, but that some had to be office-based because of their work.

Given the essential nature of the public services we provide, some operational staff are required to be in the office where their role means they cannot work from home, a spokesman said.

He said the organization had worked with Wales Public Health, Swansea Council environmental health staff and union officials to try to make its buildings safe from the virus.

He underlined that he had opened the doors of another country and that there were currently only four cases of coronavirus in his countries. But she said there were no cases at her contact center.

“Before Christmas, when transmission infection levels were extremely high in the local community where most of our staff live, we saw an increase in Covid-positive staff testing,” the spokesman added.



