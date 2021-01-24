Ontario reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 and another 50 deaths

Ontario reported 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 other deaths Sunday.

Today marks the seventh day in a row that the daily number of the new case is below 3000.

Toronto has 785 new cases, Peel region has 404, York region has 215 and Niagara region has 121.

The number of people in the hospital has dropped by 65 and now stands at 1,436.

The number of people in the ICU has decreased by three and now stands at 392, while the number of people in the fan has increased by two and is now 301.

A total of 5,803 people have died in Ontario from COVID-19-related causes.

As of Sunday, 225,046 COVID-19 cases have been resolved, a number that has risen to 2,759 since Saturday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province’s network of laboratories completed more than 48,900 tests in the last 24 hours.

As of Saturday evening, 280,573 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, Elliott said in a tweet.

Toronto marks 1 year since the first COVID-19 case in the city

It has been exactly one year since the first known case of COVID-19 was discovered in Toronto.

The 56-year-old man had arrived at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with what appeared to be mild pneumonia.

Because he had traveled from China and his X-rays were unusual, the decision was made to accept him.

Hospital staff in full preventative clothing enter Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, the hospital where Canada’s first COVID-19 patient was first admitted on January 23, 2020, exactly one year ago today. (Martin Trainor / CBC)

The samples were taken by taxi to the provincial public health laboratory, which had worked to come up with a reliable test.

The lab was soon able to confirm that the man was infected with what was the new coronavirus.

Although “Patient Zero” recovered, nearly 19,000 in Canada have died since COVID-19.

242 long-term care homes reporting active outbreaks

Meanwhile, the province reported that there are currently 242 active outbreaks in long-term care homes and 161 in retirement homes.

This includes an outbreak of B.1.1.7, the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK, which has spread throughout Roberta Place Long-Term Care Center where at least 32 residents have died.

All but 2 of the 129 residents in the home were infected with COVID-19

The Canadian Red Cross was stationed at home on Jan. 17 to help bring the blast under control.

Ontario Labor Minister McNaughtonsaid in an interview with CBC Rosemary Barton Directon Sunday that the situation in long-term care homes is “very, very disturbing”.

“Of course my heart goes out to all those families affected by COVID-19. We are doing everything possible humanely to protect residents and protect workers,” he said.

McNaughtonsaid that he thinks there will be no word in the next two days about a “massive expansion of rapid testing” in long-term care homes and other health care facilities.

“One thing we know for sure is that we need these vaccines. We need to vaccinate long-term care residents and long-term care workers and the elderly population as soon as possible,” he said.

On Sunday, Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton wrote on Twitter that there are 142 homes with at least one self-isolated staff member and no positive COVID-19 resident.

There are 142 self-isolated homes of one staff member and no positive residents for COVID-19. 113 houses have resident cases, of which 50 have less than 5 cases each. Extended testing is helping early detection of cases, with a total of 255 LTC homes with COVID-19 cases. –@DrFullertonMPP

She said 113 homes have resident cases, of which 50 have fever than five cases each.

Fullerton said there are a total of 255 LTC homes with COVID-19 cases.

The male adolescent worker who died of COVID-19 is identified

Meanwhile, a male teenager who died of COVID-19 has been identified by the long-term care home near London, Ont., Where he worked as Yassin Dabeh.

Middlesex-London Health Unit has not confirmed Dabeh’s place of work or age.

However, in an interview with CBC News on Saturday, Dr. Alex Summers, the unit’s combined health officer, said the teenager is the youngest person in the region diagnosed with the dying virus.

Summers said the diagnosis came within the last four weeks, and Dabeh’s infectious period was actually over and that the teen was not working from home when he was infectious.

Summers could not say if the teenager had basic health conditions. An investigation into his death meanwhile he said.

“It is certainly a very sad day and a reminder of how the impact of this pandemic can be felt,” he said.