In September 2020, the government of India Narendra Modi overlooked parliamentary procedures to push through three bills that eased restrictions on private players in agricultural markets. The move infuriated farmers – especially in the northwestern state of Punjab, an epicenter of the Green Revolution since the 1950s. After protesting in vain for two months, tens of thousands of Punjab farmers began a march to New Delhi in late November. The Modi government responded by deploying paramilitary troops armed with water cannons and tear gas canisters and protected by barricades, concertina wires and deep trenches dug on highways on the capital’s borders.

Demonstrations have since spread across the country and represent greatest mobilization ever of Farmers in Independent India. They have already claimed over 70 lives; many have died from cold and some have committed suicide as a political statement. The blockade is not just about repealing the three laws, but also includes the requirement for the state to guarantee minimum support prices (MSPs) for all public and private purchases of products. In a broader perspective, however, this agitation is writing the obituary of the Green Revolution.

The Green Revolution – essentially the promotion of industrial agriculture with capital – was more Cold War Stratagem that one humanitarian initiative, si recent stories have argued forcefully. After independence in 1947, communist-led peasant movements had put fierce pressure on the Indian National Congress, the ruling political party, to redistribute land from landlords to peasants.

But Congress, seen by landlords for electoral support in rural areas, was unwilling to implement comprehensive land reforms. In this context, the US government promoted The Green Revolution to precede a Soviet-style “Red Revolution” as stated by US Agency for International Development administrator William Gaud in a speech in 1968. It consisted of subsidized fertilizers and irrigation, rice varieties and wheat grown for sucking. high doses of fertilizers and condition – targeted training programs to help farmers transition to new practices. Given the expenses, he gathered only in a few districts, well equipped with Punjab and a few other states. Because bumper products inevitably lower prices, farmers were guaranteed state procurement mandis or market yards in PMV declared in advance. Therefore, state procurement was crucial to turn Punjab into bread basket in India.

In summary, the Indian government kept its promise to supply the hungry with subsidized cereals and pumped massive investments to gain wealthy segments of land-based farmers. Alternative ideas for science-supported agricultural development, such as reliance on locally available varieties and agroecological adaptations, were never taken seriously. considered.

But as much as possible argued, the Green Revolution package created more problems than it solved. By the 1980s, even the geographically limited package proved to be fiscally heavy. As state support fell, the problem of unpaid prices and debt escalated. As well as ecological crises such as the collapse of groundwater tables, saline and degraded soils, biodiversity loss and health disorders from pesticide use –peak in a complete agrarian crisis from the 1990s and an epidemic of suicides by farmers.

Modi welcomes laws as well watershed reforms this will bring a new era of prosperity for farmers supported by corporate investments. In contrast, they allow private buyers to buy agricultural products outside the supervision of and without paying taxes and fees for mandis; border state intervention in retail prices; and provide a frame for agriculture under contract with corporations.

However, in their details, the farm laws intrude on the regulatory powers of state governments and the intensification of the already harsh power asymmetry between corporate houses and the mass of Indian farmers, nearly 86 per cent of whom cultivate less than two acres. Clauses like the one forbidding farmers – or anyone else – from seeking legal recourse on contractual disputes cement the fear that laws set the deck against farmers. In a scathing analysis, economist Sudha Narayanan FINDS that the supposed benefits to farmers have little empirical justification and, in fact, all three laws “collectively invigorate trade area transactions, contract agriculture and stockpiling in a way that makes them unregulated.”

Farmers fear the laws warn a total being emptied state-regulated procurement in mandis. To date, mandis signal prices with regular PMV announcements, and if they weaken further than they once were, farmers will be fully exposed to weakening price pressures. Si Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Indian Farmers Union) explains, farmers are protesting not because the existing system is fair, but because it is being replaced by an even more elusive system that will further harm them. The real agenda behind the laws, farmers claim, is to facilitate corporate control on agriculture and food, and Reliance and Adani Group, two of the largest business houses in India, are perceived to be CLOSER for the Modi government, have particularly made of farmers Outrage.

Agitation also has collected some support from agricultural workers’ unions, most of whom own little or no land, belong to the Dalit (or oppressed) caste and come from families that have endured centuries of violence and exploitation by land farmers, who are typically higher in caste hierarchy. Women farmers saluting from Dalit land holdings and castes are also at the forefront of the current agitation, an achievement of decades of war for recognition as the main movement of the agrarian economy and against caste-based sexual violence. And farmer groups have made a joint cause with other protests in India, demanding the release of jailed political prisoners, student agitators, human rights activists and revolutionaries.

Underlying this broad base of discontent lies the failure of the Green Revolution. Another holiday REVIEW in 2003 it was forced to admit that the main benefit of the package was the lower price of cereals, while the vast majority of farmers and agricultural workers had experienced declining incomes. In short, the Green Revolution provided cheap grain in exchange for justice and ecological sustainability. The latest scholarship calls for a total review of narrating the success of the Green Revolution, even questioning whether there was a general food shortage affecting 1950s India – the alleged reason for its introduction.

In his lecture on winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970, Norman Borlaug, one of the “fathers” of the Green Revolution, provided a faint defense of the program: “Some critics have said that the Green Revolution has created more problems than it has solved. I can not accept it, because I believe that it is much better for humanity to fight with new problems caused by abundance than with the old problem of hunger. “Five decades since then, we have come to the full circle, and yes visible that the new problems of industrial agriculture have added to the old problems of hunger AND malnutrition.

No end-of-marketing scam will fix a fundamentally distorted and unsustainable production model, and therefore the government must accept the immediate request to withdraw the three laws. But to truly secure a sustainable future for farmers, we must abandon the Green Revolution paradigm and adopt agroecological systems, diversified, decentralized and only agrarian and food.