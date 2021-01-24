Israel temporarily suspends all international flights in response to new types of COVID-19





New variants of the coronavirus have led Israel to impose strict travel restrictions. The country recently announced that it will temporarily suspend all incoming or outbound flights. The decision is said to have been taken to prevent the spread of new species of coronavirus. Israel is suspending international passenger flights starting Monday, Reuters reports. The ban is said to last for a week, which means it will be in effect until the end of January. According to Reuters, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Except for rare exceptions, we are hermetically sealing the sky to prevent the entry of virus variants and also to ensure that we make rapid progress with our vaccination campaign.” SOUTH EAST AIRLINES P TOR TG FREE DONATION ETART IMP This news comes as it was recently reported that a new variant of the coronavirus could have a higher risk of death than the original type. The variant was first discovered in southeast England and is considered to be easier to cross than the original. A top scientific adviser to the British government said on Friday that while the data was still uncertain, people infected with the new variant could have an increased risk of death. Israel is not the only country that considers tough action in response to new tensions. FOLLOW ON ON FACEBOOK P FORR MM MORE NEWS TL FOX LIFESTYLE Fox News previously reported that Canada is considering asking travelers to quarantine a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in the country in response to new versions of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference on Friday that his government is prepared to impose even stricter travel regulations than the country has already decided. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION “No one should take a vacation abroad now,” Trudeau said. “If you have one planned, cancel it. And do not book a trip for the spring break.” Fox News Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos