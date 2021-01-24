The parallels between Ivermectin and the illicit tobacco trade

Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide

Ivermectin, a Nobel Prize-winning discovery, has become a black market medicine as traders try to meet growing demand. Japanese microbiologist Satoshi Omura made the discovery in 1975 and together with William Campbell won the 2015 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for antiparasitic. The drug is used to treat parasites in animals and in recent weeks was announced as a possible Covid-19 treatment as early administration has been shown to reduce viral loads however, experts have remained cautious. But now as health professionals, lobby groups and personal testimonies flood social media supporting its use against Covid-19 and the claim has marked a complete violation of its legal status. The Health Products Authority SA (Sahpra), the regulatory authority for medicines and clinical trials, remains adamant that Ivermectin was not legalized for human consumption and only authorized for use in animals.

More definitive evidence would be required to approve its use to treat patients with Covid-19.

Furthermore, the co-chairs of the ministerial advisory committee for Covid-19 Professor Salim Abdool Karim and Professor Marian Jacobs advised Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize against the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients.

Until there is stronger evidence, the use of Ivermectin either for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 is not justified.

Clinical trials of Ivermectin should be closely monitored.

Unregulated distribution channels are at risk of introducing substandard and counterfeit products, which can be harmful to humans

health. However, some sources, including members of the public and medical professionals, said they had either received, collected or could supply those in need of the medicine for a price.

A source said they had to establish trusting relationships before receiving quantities of medicine from suppliers.

It took weeks, long phone calls and hard work to supply a supply.

Illegally illegal and people are very careful who they say and sell.

No one else knows I have it, I am collecting it for my family in case one of us contracts Covid-19.

Another said the price fluctuated per tablet for how many shares a trader had, but the price was climbing to thousands.

One offered it for R150 per tablet while the others demanded more than

R1 000 but prices continue to rise and people are willing to pay.

They are scared and we have no vaccine so they believe the medicine will give them a chance to fight.

Some people use it as a preventative measure.

Another source who worked in a private practice medical ambulance used the ambulance as a front to sell medicine.

A Facebook group called South Africa entitled to Ivermectin, with about 50,000 members, was created.

It also exists as an ongoing petition for the legalization of drugs with around 44,000 signatures addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mkhize, Sahpra and the SA Medical Research Council.

Illegal trade expert Telita Snyckers said there were parallels between the current demand for Ivermectin and the demand for alcohol and tobacco during their respective bans.

Illegal trade is run by a commodity that is too expensive or too regulated, making it difficult to obtain legally.

Leaders, types of players, dynamics are likely to be very similar.

There is a whole aspect of supply and demand, and issues about products being diverted from legal supply chains because supply chain controls are weak which means as long as there is a demand, people will be assured that there is a supply regardless by legality, she said.

Snyckers said more interventions should be made to mitigate market growth and spread.

Authorities need to increase rhetoric about the risks of using black market medicines.

The threat of counterfeiting is widespread and they kill.

The average consumer will find it difficult to tell false.

In terms of supply chain control, it is the same with all goods, better control over declarations by manufacturers, better border control, safe tracking and drug tracking.

The fear is that opportunists may resort to counterfeiting to make money without caring about who is in pain and this is something that is already being seen all over the world.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE