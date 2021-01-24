Mpumalanga PM apologizes for not wearing mask at Mthembu funeral





Share this article: divide Tweet divide divide divide Email divide Pretoria Mpumalanga Prime Minister Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane on Sunday apologized for an instant release after she was caught on camera not wearing a face mask during the official funeral of presidency minister Jackson Mthembu in Emalahleni. However, Police Minister General Bheki Cele said he had spoken with National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to launch an investigation into the Prime Minister’s conduct. Mtsweni-Tsipanes spokesman said the prime minister had been unaware of the fact that her mask had fallen off. Social media users condemned the prime minister after photos showing him without a mask were widely distributed on various platforms. If a picture has ever spoken a thousand words, here’s one. Here is a leader, under an ANC umbrella, literally, and completely oblivious to the conditions around her.

Nobody said, Prime Minister, or friend, please put on your mask. pic.twitter.com/Uy9GmKBFto – Xhanti Payi (@XhantiPayi) January 24, 2021 The prime minister notes the images circulating on social media where the prime minister is seen without a mask as described by the catastrophic situation aimed at fighting the spread of Covid-19, said Mtsweni-Tsipanes spokesman Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni. When the Prime Minister arrived at the cemetery and getting out of her vehicle, the Prime Minister’s mask was damaged and the Prime Minister was unaware of the fact that she had fallen, she said. The Prime Minister was convinced that the mask was intact as was the case throughout the proceedings. The prime minister’s aides immediately demanded a replacement mask which the prime minister used for the rest of the proceedings, Mkani-Mpolweni said. The Prime Minister apologized to the people of Mpumalanga for that momentary loss, in which her mask fell without being aware or aware of it. The prime minister has stressed the importance of adhering to the Covid-19 rules and continues to urge Mpumalanga people to constantly wear masks, practice social distancing and clean or wash their hands often, she said. On Sunday evening, Cele said he was concerned about the Prime Minister’s behavior as wearing masks in public is non-negotiable. If South Africa wants to defeat this invisible enemy, which is Covid-19, we just can not lower our guard. That is why I have spoken with the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole to look at the case of the Prime Minister and an investigation should be carried out and the necessary measures taken, concluded Cele. Cele reminded all South Africans that wearing a mask in public is mandatory for every person, according to the regulated Level 3 Block Level rules. Any person who fails to comply with a verbal instruction from a law enforcement officer, wears a mask, commits a criminal offense, and, after sentencing, is subject to a fine or a period of imprisonment of not more than six months or both. On Saturday evening, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that the number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa had increased by 12,271 to 1,404,839. African News Agency / ANA







